Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

Last Sunday, the Wisconsin Badgers honored the 2000 Final Four team with a 70-57 home win against Ohio State. Now they are in Lincoln, hoping to extend Nebraska's current losing streak to double digits.

UW (14-10 overall, 7-6 Big Ten) defeated Nebraska (7-17, 2-11) inside the Kohl Center on Jan. 21, draining a school-record 18 three-pointers on way to a 82-68 victory. The Badgers lead the all-time series 17-14, though the Huskers hold an 8-6 mark while playing in Lincoln.

Fred Hoiberg's team hopes some home cooking will alleviate a nine-game losing streak, though Nebraska took No. 9 Maryland to the wire in a 72-70 defeat in College Park on Feb. 11. Point guard Cam Mack leads an offensively potent program into the conference matchup.

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the game -- whether watching on TV, listening on the radio or streaming on various devices -- plus projected starters and our game previews!

How to Watch

  • Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
  • Time: 1:15 p.m. CT
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
  • Television: BTN with Chris Vosters on play-by-play duties and Shon Morris as analyst
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice

9.6

4.3

3.9

F

Aleem Ford

8.1

3.8

1.1

F

Micah Potter

9.1

6.0

0.4

G

Brad Davison

8.3

4.3

1.7

F

Nate Reuvers

13.6

4.8

0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Nebraska

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

Cam Mack

12.6

4.5

6.5

G

Jervay Green

8.1

4.2

1.9

G

Thorir Thorbjarnarson

8.7

4.5

1.1

G

Haanif Cheatham

11.9

3.7

1.4

F

Kevin Cross

7.4

4.1

1.3

*Based on Nebraska's game notes and last contest's starters

Comments

Basketball

