Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
Last Sunday, the Wisconsin Badgers honored the 2000 Final Four team with a 70-57 home win against Ohio State. Now they are in Lincoln, hoping to extend Nebraska's current losing streak to double digits.
UW (14-10 overall, 7-6 Big Ten) defeated Nebraska (7-17, 2-11) inside the Kohl Center on Jan. 21, draining a school-record 18 three-pointers on way to a 82-68 victory. The Badgers lead the all-time series 17-14, though the Huskers hold an 8-6 mark while playing in Lincoln.
Fred Hoiberg's team hopes some home cooking will alleviate a nine-game losing streak, though Nebraska took No. 9 Maryland to the wire in a 72-70 defeat in College Park on Feb. 11. Point guard Cam Mack leads an offensively potent program into the conference matchup.
How to Watch
- Teams: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
- Time: 1:15 p.m. CT
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb.
- Television: BTN with Chris Vosters on play-by-play duties and Shon Morris as analyst
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380
Odds
- Per Action Network (as of Feb. 15): Wisconsin (-6)
Game Previews on AllBadgers.com
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
9.6
4.3
3.9
F
Aleem Ford
8.1
3.8
1.1
F
Micah Potter
9.1
6.0
0.4
G
Brad Davison
8.3
4.3
1.7
F
Nate Reuvers
13.6
4.8
0.5
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Nebraska
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Cam Mack
12.6
4.5
6.5
G
Jervay Green
8.1
4.2
1.9
G
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
8.7
4.5
1.1
G
Haanif Cheatham
11.9
3.7
1.4
F
Kevin Cross
7.4
4.1
1.3