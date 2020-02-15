Instant Reaction: Wisconsin vs. Nebraska

Overcoming their recent road woes, the Wisconsin Badgers took care of business in Lincoln with an 81-64 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) exploded during the second half inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, shooting 53.3% from the field and making nine of 13 three-point attempts in that final 20 minutes.

For Nebraska (7-18, 2-12), the losing streak for Fred Hoiberg's team reached 10 games as the Huskers shot under 33% in the second half.

AllBadgers.com presents some instant reactions to the conference clash that includes key stats, the player of the game and leaders of both programs.

Stats of the Game

Shooting

Nebraska's field goal percentage vs. Wisconsin in second half: 32.3

Nebraska's field goal percentage vs. Wisconsin overall on Saturday: 38.5

Wisconsin's three-point shooting percentage in second half: 69.2 (nine of 13)

Wisconsin's three-point shooting percentage overall vs. Nebraska on Saturday: 48.4

Wisconsin's field goal percentage in second half: 53.3

Number of three-pointers made by Wisconsin against Nebraska in two games: 33

Team Scoring

Nebraska points in the paint: 34 (outscored UW 34-26)

Wisconsin's baskets: 31

Wisconsin's assists: 19

Wisconsin's average points per game vs. Nebraska in two regular season games: 81.5

Number of Badgers in double figures on Saturday: Four

Player Scoring

Points scored by Wisconsin guard Brad Davison in his previous five games: 30

Points scored by Brad Davison vs. Nebraska: 30

Points scored by Nebraska guard Haanif Cheatham in loss to Wisconsin on Jan. 21: Two (on 1-of-5 shooting)

Points scored by Haanif Cheatham vs. Nebraska on Saturday: 17 (13 in first half)

Player of the Game

We will go with Brad Davison here. After scoring a combined 16 points in his last four contests -- 30 in his last five games -- the junior guard exploded for a season-high 30 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Along with tying a career-high in points, he also drilled a career-high eight three-pointers, tying the program record for a single-game effort.

That's just in the scoring category. He also pulled in five rebounds and dished out four assists.

Leaders for Wisconsin

Brad Davison: 30 points (ties career-high) on 11-of-17 shooting, 8-of-11 from three-point range; five rebounds, four assists

D'Mitrik Trice: 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, 5-of-6 from three-point range; three rebounds, five assists

Nate Reuvers: 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, three rebounds, two blocks in about 16 minutes

Micah Potter: 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting; seven rebounds

Leaders for Nebraska