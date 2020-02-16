Wisconsin vs. Nebraska: Game Notes

Behind a career day from junior guard Brad Davison and a hot second half shooting effort, the Wisconsin Badgers came away with an 81-64 road win against Nebraska on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.

The backcourt combo of Davison and redshirt junior D'Mitrik Trice contributed 45 of those 81 points inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. The former matched a career-high in single-game scoring (30) and tied a program-record for three-pointers in one contest (eight). Trice finished with 15 points, drained five of six treys, and dished out five assists.

Before turning the page to Purdue for a Tuesday night conference clash, AllBadgers.com presents some game notes courtesy of UW:

TEAM NOTES *Wisconsin improved to 15-10 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten. *The Badgers tallied their 4th road win of the season, including their 3rd in Big Ten play. *Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 95-57 (.625), including a mark of 53-35 (.602) in Big Ten play. *With his 53rd career Big Ten win, Gard surpassed John Erickson (52-74) for 3rd place on Wisconsin’s all-time list. Most Big Ten Wins, Wisconsin Head Coaches Coach Record Pct. 1. Bo Ryan 172-68 .717 2. Walter Meanwell 158-80 .660 3. Greg Gard 53-35 .602 4. John Erickson 52-74 .413 5. Steve Yoder 50-130 .278 *Wisconsin won its 4th straight against Nebraska is now 18-14 all-time against the Huskers. The Badgers own a record of 12-3 against UNL since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011. *Gard improved to 6-3 all-time against Nebraska. *The Badgers scored 81 points, their most in a road game since a 93-84 win at Marquette on Dec. 10, 2016. *Today's halftime score (39-38) was identical to the first meeting between the 2 teams on Jan. 21 in Madison. *In that game, the Badgers opened the second half with a 15-2 run. Today, UW used a 16-0 run in the second half to turn a 46-45 lead into a 58-45 advantage. The Badgers held the Huskers scoreless for a span of 4:49 over the run. *The Badgers went 15-for-31 from 3-point range, connecting on their most triples away from home in school history. *UW made a school-record 18 3-pointers against Nebraska in this season's first meeting, giving the Badgers 33 triples in 2 games against Nebraska. *UW shot 48.4% from deep, the 4th-highest mark of the season and the team's best shooting performance away from home. *Wisconsin turned the ball over 11 times. The Badgers haven't had more than 11 turnovers in a game since finishing with 14 vs. Rider on Dec. 31, a string of 12 consecutive contests. *The Badgers' 19 assists equaled the 3rd-highest total of the season.