Northwestern vs. No. 24 Wisconsin: Game Notes

Wisconsin can now boast that it sits atop the Big Ten standings heading into the final stretch of the regular season after a 63-48 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Despite some chilly shooting by Greg Gard's Badgers inside the Kohl Center, they tamed the Wildcats in that category -- as Chris Collins' team made just 31.5% of their attempts for the game, only 20% from three-point range.

As of Thursday morning, UW (20-10 overall, 13-6 Big Ten) is tied with No. 9 Maryland and No. 16 Michigan State for first place, and No. 23 Illinois has a chance to join them tonight when they face No. 19 Ohio State in Columbus.

Wisconsin won its seventh straight game to improve to 20-10 and 13-6 in the Big Ten, with game notes courtesy of a UW athletic department release:

TEAM NOTES *Wisconsin won its seventh straight game to improve to 20-10 and 13-6 in the Big Ten. *The Badgers are tied with Maryland and Michigan State atop the Big Ten standings with one game remaining. *Wisconsin's 13 Big Ten wins equals the 4th highest single-season total in school history. Most Big Ten Wins, Wisconsin History Wins Season Wins Season 1. 16 2007-08 13 2006-07 16 2014-15 13 2009-10 3. 14 2018-19 13 2010-11 4. 13 2019-20 *The Badgers reached the 20-win milestone for the 16th time in the last 18 seasons, equaling Michigan State for the most 20-win seasons in the Big Ten over that span. *With Wednesday's win, head coach Greg Gard recorded his 100th win at Wisconsin, improving to 100-57 (.637). **Gard matched John Erickson (100-114) for fifth on UW's all-time wins list and became the second-fastest Badgers coach to 100 wins in the NCAA tournament era, doing so in 157 games. Only Bo Ryan reached 100 faster (138 games). *The Badgers won their eighth-straight home game and finished the season 15-1 at the Kohl Center. **The Badgers are 61-15 (.803) at the Kohl Center in five seasons under Gard. *UW's home record of 15-1 is the team's best mark since going 15-1 at the Kohl Center in the 2014-15 season. *Gard improved to 58-35 (.624) in Big Ten play. **Gard's .624 conference win percentage ranks sixth among Big Ten coaches with at least 50 wins over the last 40 years. Best Win Pct, Big Ten Coaches w/ 50+ Wins (since 1980) Coach (School, Years) Record Pct. 1. Bo Ryan, WIS (2002-15) 172-68 .717 2. Bob Knight, IND (1972-2000) 353-151 .700 3. Tom Izzo, MSU (1995-) 301-129 .700 4. Mark Turgeon, MD (2015-) 80-39 .672 5. Thad Matta, OSU (2005-17) 150-78 .658 6. Greg Gard, WIS (2016-) 58-35 .624 7. Matt Painter, PUR (2005-) 167-102 .621 8. Gene Keady, PUR (1981-05) 265-169 .611 *Wisconsin has now won on Senior Day in 17 of the last 19 seasons, dating back to 2001-02. *UW won its fourth straight over Northwestern and improved to 119-65 all-time against the Wildcats. The Badgers are 16-3 vs. NU at the Kohl Center. *The Badgers are averaging 73.4 ppg during their seven-game win streak. Only Michigan State (75.2 ppg) has averaged more points per game than Wisconsin since Feb. 9. *UW has outscored opponents by an average of 9.4 points per game during its seven-game win streak. *Wisconsin has connected on 77 three-pointers during its seven-game win streak while allowing just 35. The Badgers have outscored opponents by a margin of 18.0 points per game from beyond the arc during that stretch. *Wisconsin committed just eight turnovers, its 17th consecutive game with 11 or fewer giveaways. The Badgers haven't had more than 11 turnovers in a game since finishing with 14 vs. Rider on Dec. 31. *UW is averaging just 10.0 turnovers per game, the fifth-best mark in the nation and the best among Big Ten teams. Only Notre Dame (9.5), Liberty (9.6), Saint Mary's (9.8) and Virginia Tech (9.8) average fewer giveaways. INDIVIDUAL NOTES *Junior G D'Mitrik Trice tallied four assists to give him 302 for his career, just five shy of matching Traevon Jackson (2012-15) for 10th on UW's all-time list. He added eight points and needs just four to become the first player in school history to record 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists before the end of his junior season. *Over the last 10 games, Trice has 58 assists and just 17 turnovers, a 3.41 assist-to-turnover ratio. He has recorded at least four assists in each of those 10 games.

*Ed. Note: Notes have been edited lightly to match Sports Illustrated and AllBadgers.com's editorial standards.