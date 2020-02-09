Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Ohio State

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers rebounded from a tough midweek loss to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 70-57 win on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.

In paying tribute to the 2000 Final Four team, UW locked down one of the best shooting teams in the Big Ten while seeing a vast amount of contributors both in the points column and in dishing out assists.

AllBadgers.com presents three observations from the win by Wisconsin (14-10 overall, 7-6 Big Ten), which once again puts the program above .500 in conference play.

Wisconsin's Defense Very Bennett-Esque in the First Half

Ohio State came into Sunday's game leading the Big Ten in three-point field goal percentage (38.2%) while ranking second in overall field goal percentage (45.3%).

In the first 20 minutes, Wisconsin contained OSU to just 32% from the field (eight of 25 attempts). However, the Badgers forced nine of the 14 turnovers committed by the Buckeyes in the first half and out-rebounded their conference opponent 17-15 in that span as well.

Chris Holtmann's team also went through scoring droughts of 4:49, 3:27 and 4:37 during those first 20 minutes. Wisconsin utilized a 16-0 offensive run in the final 4:08 of the half to head into intermission with an 18-point lead.

"Defensively in that first half, that's some of the best we played on that end of the floor this year, and obviously we were able to turn some defense into offense," head coach Greg Gard said after the game. "They told me it was a 26-5 run at one point, and when you can do that, get some confidence and the energy going, it was good."

Overall for the game, UW bottled up OSU's field goal percentage to 36.7% (18 of 49) and just 31.6% from three-point range (six of 19). That included making just two of nine from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes.

"They got good size. They challenge well. They're physical," Holtmann said after the game. "I thought they were really physical today."

Brevin Pritzl Leads Huge Bench Effort

Wisconsin's bench outscored Ohio State's by a 30-16 margin, 16 of those coming in the first half.

Pritzl, the redshirt senior guard, rotated in and scored a season-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting in the win. He connected on five of six attempts from three-point range while also adding five rebounds, two assists and two steals on the night.

Redshirt junior guard Trevor Anderson also contributed eight points in the win on 2-of-3 shooting and made both of his free throw attempts.

Gard complimented both players, but also went back to stress the defensive effort when discussing the contributions of those off the bench.

"I think Trevor helped. He got to the basket, he got a couple of free throws there," Gard said. "Brevin, I thought was really comfortable offensively, but I think the biggest thing across the board, defensively we were better than we were three, four nights ago. We were more aggressive at the point of attack and that helped and fed off some of the things we did defensively to get some confidence going offensively."

Scoring Distribution for the Badgers

On the afternoon, Wisconsin saw nine players score against Ohio State. Pritzl and Aleem Ford were the only two Badgers to reach double figures in that category, but two players (Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter) each brought in nine points while two others (Anderson, D'Mitrik Trice) recorded eight.

Helping matters on Sunday included the Badgers nearly reaching a two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio against the Buckeyes.

"Seventeen assists in 24 baskets, you're moving it pretty well," Gard said.

Trice dished out a career-high eight assists on the night in leading the Badgers to 17 on the afternoon. As UW pointed out in its game notes, the redshirt junior has averaged 6.3 assists per game in the last four contests and only committed seven total turnovers in that timeframe. His current assist-to-turnover ratio holds at 2.21.

"I thought D'Mitrik is really starting to evolve into a point guard," Gard said. "His numbers have been consistently very good. We've got to work on some things as we're icing games away and shot clock situations. but that's for me to help him get better at and see things a little bit better. Like I said, he's really becoming a very consistent, solid contributor and good leader at the point guard position."

Along with those 10 points and a career-high nine rebounds, Ford also distributed three assists in the game. However, the redshirt junior believed his best contribution was on the defensive end.

"I'll just say, defense and rebounding and just trying to bring energy," Ford said. "I felt like I did a good job of that today, and just trying to stay consistent on that end."