GAME THREAD: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- With wintry conditions enveloping the capital city, the Wisconsin Badgers host the Ohio State Buckeyes inside the Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon.

UW (13-10 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) lost at Minnesota on Wednesday night, and it has been another week of adversity for Greg Gard's team as strength and conditioning Erik Helland resigned on Thursday.

Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) rides a three-game winning streak into Madison and boasts the talented Kaleb Wesson and Duane Washington, Jr.

Wisconsin will be honoring the 2000 Final Four team on Sunday as well, including the current Badgers wearing throwback jerseys.

AllBadgers.com provides our game thread with updates every media timeout.

