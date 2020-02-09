Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Projected Starters

The Wisconsin Badgers hope to bounce back into the win column on Sunday afternoon when they host Ohio State inside the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (13-10 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) comes off an 18-point road loss at Minnesota, and Greg Gard's team has had to deal with more off-the-court adversity this week with the resignation of strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland.

Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) heads into Madison on a three-game winning streak and boasts the talented Kaleb Wesson and Duane Washington, Jr.

OSU leads the all-time series 92-74, but UW holds a 48-33 advantage when playing in Madison.

Here's all the info you need to catch the game, along with the projected starters.

How to Watch

Teams: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Television: CBS with Carter Blackburn on play-by-play duties and Jim Spanarkel as analyst

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380

Odds

Per Action Network (as of Feb. 8): Wisconsin (-2)

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 9.7 4.4 3.7 F Aleem Ford 8.0 3.5 1.0 F Tyler Wahl 2.8 3.2 1.2 G Brad Davison 8.5 4.5 1.7 F Nate Reuvers 13.8 4.9 0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Ohio State

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Luther Muhammad 5.9 1.5 1.4 G C.J. Walker 7.5 2.9 3.2 F Andre Wesson 8.7 3.7 2.0 F Kyle Young 7.7 6.0 0.9 F Kaleb Wesson 14.3 9.8 2.2

*Based on Ohio State's game notes