Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers hope to bounce back into the win column on Sunday afternoon when they host Ohio State inside the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin (13-10 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) comes off an 18-point road loss at Minnesota, and Greg Gard's team has had to deal with more off-the-court adversity this week with the resignation of strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland.
Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) heads into Madison on a three-game winning streak and boasts the talented Kaleb Wesson and Duane Washington, Jr.
OSU leads the all-time series 92-74, but UW holds a 48-33 advantage when playing in Madison.
Here's all the info you need to catch the game, along with the projected starters.
How to Watch
- Teams: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 9
- Time: 12 p.m. CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Television: CBS with Carter Blackburn on play-by-play duties and Jim Spanarkel as analyst
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 380
Odds
- Per Action Network (as of Feb. 8): Wisconsin (-2)
Game Previews on AllBadgers.com
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
9.7
4.4
3.7
F
Aleem Ford
8.0
3.5
1.0
F
Tyler Wahl
2.8
3.2
1.2
G
Brad Davison
8.5
4.5
1.7
F
Nate Reuvers
13.8
4.9
0.5
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Ohio State
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Luther Muhammad
5.9
1.5
1.4
G
C.J. Walker
7.5
2.9
3.2
F
Andre Wesson
8.7
3.7
2.0
F
Kyle Young
7.7
6.0
0.9
F
Kaleb Wesson
14.3
9.8
2.2