Instant Reaction: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers honored their 2000 Final Four team on Sunday afternoon inside the Kohl Center, clamping down on defense in a 70-57 win over Ohio State.

Wisconsin (14-10 overall, 7-6 Big Ten) saw nine players score against Ohio State (15-8, 5-7), led by Brevin Pritzl's season-high 19 points that included five three-pointers. Greg Gard's team locked down the Buckeyes in allowing their opponents to shoot just 36.7% in the game and forced 14 turnovers.

AllBadgers.com presents key stats, our player of the game and leaders for both teams in yet another home victory for UW.

Stats of the Game

Ohio State turnovers in the first half: 9

Scoring droughts for Ohio State in first half: 4:49, 3:27 and 4:37

16-0 run by Badgers in last 4:08 of first half, 18-3 run over last 4:57 of that half

Number of Badgers who scored in game: 9

Bench points by Wisconsin in first half: 16 (Ohio State 4)

Total bench points by Wisconsin: 30 (Ohio State 16)

Three-point percentage by Ohio State entering Sunday's game: 38.2

Three-point percentage by Ohio State in second half: 22.2 (two of nine)

Three-point percentage by Ohio State overall: 31.6 (six of 19)

Three-point percentage by Wisconsin in first half: 44.4 (eight of 18)

Assists by Wisconsin: 17

Turnovers by Wisconsin: 9

Player of the Game

Going to go with Pritzl here. Coming off the bench, the redshirt senior scored a season-high 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting. He made his first five three-point attempts of the game and finished five of six overall from deep. He was one point off of tying his career-high in points, for what it's worth.

During that 16-0 run to end the first half, he also supplied two of his five three-pointers to allow Wisconsin to pull away before intermission.

Leaders for Wisconsin

Brevin Pritzl: 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, 5-of-6 from three-point range; five rebounds, two assists

Aleem Ford: 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting; nine rebounds

Trevor Anderson: Eight points on 2-of-3 shooting

D'Mitrik Trice: Eight points on 3-of-8 shooting; three rebounds; eight assists

Nate Reuvers: Nine points on 3-of-8 shooting, 3-of-3 from free throw line; three rebounds

Micah Potter: Nine points on 3-of-7 shooting; five rebounds

Leaders for Ohio State