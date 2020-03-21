Inside the Making of Wisconsin's "One Shining Moment" Video

If you are a Wisconsin fan on social media, you most definitely have seen Jerry Mao's work.

Among them include the Badgers' weekly postgame highlights and the "Chapters" series during the 2019 season, short video content published on Instagram and Twitter for Paul Chryst's and Greg Gard's teams. Last July's "Madison: Home of the Badgers" can be included as part of his digital media portfolio. Mao has played a hand in video content for the UW athletics video department for about six years in a full-time capacity and even longer when he was a student at the university.

On Friday, Wisconsin released its "One Shining Moment" tribute to the 2019-20 men's basketball program, one that captured a team that moved past adversity on and off the court to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Once again, Mao showcased his video editing and story-telling abilities -- symphonically piecing together key shots, emotional moments and celebrations both on the floor and in the locker room to the iconic song that normally accompanies the end of the NCAA tournament.

Though the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships -- including the men's and women's basketball's tournaments -- on March 12, UW started planning this highlight video.

Late last week, Mao -- whose official title is as a producer -- Director of Brand Strategy Patrick Herb and Assistant Director of Brand Communications Brandon Harrison started to discuss the idea. According to Mao, they did not want to rush the release with the fluid news of the COVID-19 pandemic that could make it come off as intruding or inappropriate. They decided they would unveil it this week.

"We usually would make something of similar sorts for an end-of-the-year banquet," Mao told AllBadgers.com on Friday afternoon. "We figured we can somehow get this made within the right window of time ... (that) fans really enjoy it."

Though ESPN published an article on Wednesday declaring Wisconsin as its national champion during his BPI-projected tournament simulation, Mao noted that they did not change any scope of the video or alter decisions on the project. Reason being: He already built half of the video by then.

The process really all started last weekend, where Mao went through the schedule of Wisconsin's games and put together a list of the programs' best moments from the season. He sent that on to Harrison and Herb to receive their thoughts on what to add or take off. Then on Monday, he went to the office and grabbed all the footage needed to create the video.

Just how much footage?

"It ended up being about, for reference, I grabbed 600 gigabytes of footage off of our network drive and brought it home to my home editor to work on," Mao said. "That's a lot of footage.”

“That's probably more data than most people have ever in their lifetime of pictures and video."

Comparing that load of digital content to which UW shoots and records each game -- which according to Mao is around 40 to 50 gigabytes -- that equals to about 12 to 15 games of content he brought home. Multiple-camera angle, slow-motion cameras are part of the highlights from home contests. For clashes on the road, the program brings just one camera, so there is less.

Wisconsin finished the year with a 21-10 overall record, a 14-6 record in the Big Ten, thanks in part to an eight-game winning streak to conclude the regular season. There was a lot of content to choose from.

“After I got all the footage home, I went through my checklist, basically pulling out clips from different angles, different camera angles, radio calls from online and fan reaction shots and all that stuff," Mao said. "Laid that all out, see how much footage I actually have, that I wanted to use. That's when I realized that there was no way I could fit all of the best moments in three minutes or less.

“So that was about Tuesday afternoon. When I was like ‘Yeah, I need to focus on only the best moments.’"

Having more footage than the duration of the song (three minutes, five seconds) is a good problem, rather than having too little. However, Mao needed to take out from the montage of memories. Those cut included D'Mitrik Trice's 1,000th point at Indiana on March 7, Brad Davison reaching that same milestone against Rutgers on Feb. 23, Aleem Ford's career performance facing Purdue on Feb. 23 and Micah Potter's debut against Milwaukee on Dec. 21.

The school-record 18 three-pointers at home against Nebraska on Jan. 21? Only one triple made the final cut.

They decided to rank what was most important, then transitioned to Mao putting it all together on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

"My process for that kind of is it's easiest to build the beginning and the end, because you know how you want it to end and you know how you want the video to start," Mao said. "I built the first minute or so and finished the last minute or so because unlike any other teams, we had a definitive end. Even though we didn't go to the Big Ten tournament, even though we didn't go to the NCAA tournament, we had a definitive end in that we got the trophy. We got a Big Ten championship under our belt, so I knew that was going to be the end."

Piecing this together, Mao also knew he wanted to spotlight the family of UW assistant Howard Moore. Last May, a car accident claimed the lives of Moore's wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn. His son, Jerryl, survived the crash and is close with the team.

“After I built those two parts out, the next part I built actually was moments with the Moore family into the video because I knew that that had to be a big part of it as well," Mao said. "With those three parts filled, I had about 1:40, 1:45 to fit in the rest, whatever 14, 15 moments from the season. In the next two days after that -- so Wednesday and Thursday -- (I) basically filled in all the gaps, cut down all the footage and all the audio bytes into those gaps."

Wisconsin normally does not use popular songs in their video packages due to Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) laws, as Mao explained. However in this instance, they purchased the "One Shining Moment" track. Using his Adobe Premiere software and its tools, he worked to match up audio cues with the "feeling of the video," or the lyrics from the song correspond with a certain shot he inserted.

"When they're talking about the road is long and hard, that’s when I put the Moore family," Mao added. "When talking about the best moments, that's when I put buzzer beaters and stuff like that. It was kind of just listening to the song multiple times and kind of making notes on the song to sync up the song with the visual video aspects.”

After completing the final product, Mao uploaded it on Friday morning. In the early afternoon, it went live. According to a UW official, the video had been watched on the following platforms as of 6 p.m. CT on Friday:

Twitter: 58,000-plus views, 650 retweets and 2,300-plus likes

Instagram: 12,000-plus views, 4,000 likes

Facebook: 58,000 views

Mao shrunk 4.5 months of the year down to about three minutes' worth of time. To be able to tell a story like that takes considerable skill. As he explained, the biggest objective they try to accomplish is to create moments.

"We're trying to evoke emotion in all the content we create," Mao said. "At the end of the day, social media is a really easy way for us to connect with the fans, and the easiest way to connect with the fan base is through emotion. Whether that’s to make them cry, make them laugh, make them feel something. That is our main goal.

"... My job is to show that emotion through the lens that we use to capture all the content. Try to bring the fans to the team, show that this team is more than just a basketball team, a football team. We have personality. We have fun, outgoing guys. We have smart guys."