Previewing the Penn State Nittany Lions

The Wisconsin Badgers look to take down another top 25 opponent on the road when it faces No. 20 Penn State on Saturday afternoon inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

Wisconsin (9-6, 2-2 Big Ten) will also receive the opportunity to right its ship after a 71-70 home loss to Illinois on Wednesday night. The Badgers' defense allowed the Fighting Illini to shoot 61.5% from the field in the second half. That led to UW coughing up a six-point halftime lead and eventually a 15-game winning streak over their neighbors from Champaign.

Penn State (12-3, 2-2) comes off a rough 72-61 loss on the road at Rutgers on Tuesday night. However, four players average double figures in scoring for head coach Patrick Chambers, who is now in his ninth season coaching at Happy Valley for the Big Ten program.

Penn State stats

Rankings: No. 20 (AP)

KenPom ranking: No. 26 (No. 39 offensive adj. efficiency, No. 36 defensive adj. efficiency)

Stat Penn State Opponents Points per game 79.7 67.7 Field goal percentage 44.8 39.4 Three-point percentage 31.1 34.3 Free throw percentage 69.8 67.8 Rebounds per game 41.0 37.3 Assists per game 15.4 11.9 Steals per game 9.0 5.9 Blocks per game 6.1 2.9

Players to Watch

Four Nittany Lions average double figures, led by forward Lamar Stevens. The senior has recorded 16.1 points (fifth in the Big Ten) and 6.9 rebounds per game heading into Saturday's matchup. His 46.1 shooting percentage ranks ninth in the conference.

"Similar to the second half of last night's game, they're going try to get out like Illinois and get out in transition," assistant coach Alando Tucker said on Thursday. "I would say the problem that they pose is that Lamar Stevens -- that everybody knows -- he essentially is another guard for them. He gets the ball off the rim and he goes rim-to-rim, coast-to-coast, isolating people. He's a tough matchup for most.

"You got to try to keep them guys out of transition, and we got to make sure we can learn from yesterday. We allowed ... too many guys to just come down and pick us apart specifically in transition."

Another senior big man, Mike Watkins has averaged 11.1 points per game and 8.8 rebounds per contest. Penn State leads the Big Ten in blocks per game (6.1), and the forward also ranks first in the conference's individual standings with 3.3 per outing.

"With the experience you're going to see from him, I mean that guy's a rim protector," Tucker said. "He's what, almost three offensive rebounds a game, over three blocks a game.

"Defensively, they're leading in steals, blocks and forced turnovers. So you get a team like that, their cloth is, they're cut from grit right now. They're playing with grit, and they're trying to turn defense into instant offense, and that's where they've been so successful. That's where they get a lot of their transition points, coming from the defensive end, so we got to really protect the ball. Can't have any live ball turnovers that just translates to their offense."

When asked how to defend those two, Micah Potter also called out transition defense being a key and that UW will need to disallow offensive rebound opportunities on Saturday.

Along with Watkins, who is averaging 2.7 offensive boards per game, Potter mentioned fellow forward John Harrar. The latter Nittany Lion comes off the bench and pulls down two offensive rebounds per contest.

"I think Harrar has more offensive rebounds than he does defensive rebounds so far this year, so keeping them off the offensive glass, keeping their limitations, all that kind of stuff," Potter said. "Getting back in transition and making them go up against our defense, that's probably the biggest thing going forward."

Penn State's backcourt features sophomore Myreon Jones, who current ranks second on the team in scoring (14.3 points per game). The guard also leads the Nittany Lions in three-point shooting at 41.1%, which is also good fourth in the Big Ten.

Junior Jamari Wheeler ranks second in the conference in steals per game (1.7), while sophomore Izaiah Brockington averages 10.5 points per contest off the bench.

On Thursday after practice, Wisconsin guard Brad Davison acknowledged he had not had a chance to watch a lot of film on Penn State's backcourt at that time -- something he would do later that night -- but he knows the players are "gritty, tough, energetic" and play with pace.

"They have a lot of different talent, a lot of different individuals who can score," Davison said. "I think when you have big men like Stevens and Watkins, they kind of earn more attention so definitely opens the floor for the rest of them, and they are very capable of taking advantage of those opportunities."