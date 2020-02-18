Wisconsin to Wear 2000 Final Four Throwbacks Against Purdue

The throwback jerseys honoring the 2000 Final Four team were apparently so popular that Wisconsin decided to bring them back this season.

On Tuesday morning, UW announced via social media that the team would wear the uniforms once again during its evening conference clash against Purdue (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Wisconsin (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) donned the throwback uniforms on Feb. 9 in a 70-57 win against Ohio State. During halftime of the Big Ten clash, the program celebrated and welcomed back members of the 2000 Final Four team.

"They liked how they look," head coach Greg Gard said after that victory. "They're sharp. They like it, and obviously they feel really good.

"I asked them a couple of days ago. Typically when we go into a season or have new uniforms, we always wear them in practice just so they can get a feel, so they're tugging at them or looking at themselves in the mirror, how good they look in the uniform. So I said, 'Hey, do you want to wear them in practice?' And they said, 'No. We had already tried them on.' They felt just like the other ones, the regular ones we wear so I said, 'OK, it's your call.'

"I think they look sharp. The design people did a good job with them, and always helps when you play well in them."

