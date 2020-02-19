Three Observations from Wisconsin's Win vs. Purdue

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers achieved a regular season split against the Purdue Boilermakers on Tuesday evening, clinging to a whittled double-digit lead that eventually ended with a 69-65 win inside the Kohl Center.

Four players scored in double figures for Wisconsin (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten), led by a career night by redshirt junior Aleem Ford. Despite a chilly final 5:37 of the game where it did not make a shot, clutch free throw shooting allowed UW to hold off a charging Purdue (14-13, 7-9) team.

As AllBadgers.com does after every basketball game, here are three observations from the win that now puts UW in a five-way tie for third place within the conference.

Aleem Ford is Playing His Best Basketball

This has been some kind of run for the fourth-year junior in the last three contests. On Tuesday night, he posted a career-high in points (19) and made three-pointers (five) to help UW get the win. He made seven of 11 shots, five of eight from three-point range.

With players needing to step up with Kobe King's departure from the program, Ford's productivity is a welcomed sign for Greg Gard and his team. In the past five games, the big man has scored in double figures four times, averaging 11.2 points in that span.

Not to mention, Ford grabbed a team-high seven rebounds against Purdue. Recently, he has been a force in that category, recording nine, 10 and now seven in the last three games. That's an average of 8.7 in that timeframe, but he is also up to over four per contest this season. That last stat may not seem like much for a 6'8, fourth-year forward, but he averaged under two per outing last season.

The aggressiveness and confidence is shining through more from Ford. Gard talked about the latter after the game.

"Confidence can be portrayed in a lot of ways," Gard said. "I thought even though he didn't score much at Nebraska, he was aggressive. He was confident, 10 rebounds. That was key on Saturday in Lincoln, but tonight, obviously he did both. He rebounded and scored and did some decent things defensively, but the biggest thing is confidence and that's for any player.

"It's hard for a coach to give it to them. They have to really find it themselves. You can kind of point them in the right direction, but he stayed persistent. The coaching staff's done a good job of staying after him and encouraging him to be aggressive because he doesn't come by it by nature. That's not quite his personality so you're trying to pull that out of him, and when he shows it, obviously you have nights like tonight."

Wisconsin's Free Throw Shooting Bails Out Poor Shooting Late in Game

After Nate Reuvers' bucket with 5:38 remaining, the Badgers did not make a shot for the rest of the game. That totaled out to be eight missed field goal attempts between the 4:53 and 0:50 marks of the second half.

The lead for Wisconsin was at nine after that Reuvers shot with over five-and-a-half minutes remaining. With 1:41 to go in the game, Sasha Stefanovic's three-pointer cut the advantage to two at 61-59.

That being said, UW pulled out the win with the help of 10 free throws between the 2:03 mark and the end of the game that did not include any misses. Guards Brevin Pritzl and Brad Davison contributed six and four of those, respectively, in that timeframe. Each finished the game with 13 points, and Pritzl hit all eight of his attempts from the line.

After the game, Pritzl was asked if there was any pressure on the free throws or if being in the double bonus at a particular point helped.

"I don't know if it's because it's a double bonus that helps, but when you step up for free throws, you got to step up with confidence. You can't be doubting yourself. Coach Gard puts enough confidence in us that we're going to knock it down, telling us to go get the ball.

"Really at the end of the day, it's just called a free throw, so you hope it's just an easier shot."

Overall for the game, the Badgers made 19 of 20 from the charity stripe (95%). The program leads the Big Ten in free throw shooting (76.8%).

Despite the successful numbers in that category, Gard said they still have to make those attempts.

"Regardless of what their numbers (are) or what their past tells you or what you see in practice, we can't put 17,000 (fans) and replicate or duplicate the game pressure, so you have to be able to do it in the moment," Gard said.

"They did a heck of a job. I don't know if anyone hit the rim."

Purdue Still Won on the Glass, but Wisconsin Closed the Gap

During the first meeting between these two programs in late January, Purdue dominated on the boards by a 42-16 margin. The Boilermakers recorded as many offensive rebounds inside Mackey Arena as the Badgers did overall.

On Tuesday, Purdue still won the category (37-30). In terms of offensive rebounds, Matt Painter's team edged Gard's by a 15-10 margin. For that matter, sophomore forward Trevion Williams -- who did not start for the Boilermakers -- came off the bench and corralled eight of his 12 boards on the offensive glass.

It should be worth noting that UW played better than what transpired on the floor in West Lafayette. Despite going through a cold streak in shooting the ball on Tuesday, UW grabbed five offensive rebounds between the 4:04 and 1:05 marks of the game.

Pritzl -- who finished tied for second with Reuvers in the rebounding category with six -- mentioned that towards the end of the game within the last four minutes, it comes down to making those extra effort plays.

"I know Aleem had one, I had two of those kind of just late clock plays," Pritzl said. "That's a game saver because you never know, you get a long miss. Ball's flying, team gets down, gets a quick shot, so you know by stopping the momentum -- kind of resetting our offense -- that's big for us because it gets us (to) dwindle down the clock a little more, take some time off. Then eventually, we're able to execute on defense and close the game out."

Purdue, which scored 19 second chance points on the evening, came into the contest No. 2 in the conference in offensive rebounds. UW will need to assert itself more if the two teams meet again in the Big Ten tournament or during March Madness. However, it took a solid step in the second clash against the Boilermakers.