GAME THREAD: Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers look to get to nine wins in Big Ten play on Tuesday night when they take on Purdue inside the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) currently stands tied for sixth in the conference with Illinois heading into the matchup. Since a 70-51 win against UW in late January, Purdue (14-12, 7-8) has recorded a 3-3 mark and holds a two-game losing streak coming into tonight's contest.

Will the Badgers make it three in a row, and who steps up to avoid a 42-16 rebounding deficit that was seen in West Lafayette last month?

Come join AllBadgers.com's game thread and give us your thoughts on the game and more!

Pregame

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Wisconsin leads Purdue 5-2 with 14:48 remaining in first half. Teams have combined to shoot a chilly 3-of-13 from the field to kick off the game.

Second Media Timeout

Second media timeout of the first half. Badgers lead 13-7 at the 11:25 mark. Aleem Ford with six points on two three-pointers along with two rebounds. Wisconsin 3-of-6 from three-point land.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Jake Kocorowski
Jake Kocorowski

Editor

Hearing some football players will be doing their annual routine with the dance team at some point during the game.....

Basketball

