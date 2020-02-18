Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Q&A with BoilermakersCountry

The Wisconsin Badgers look to even up their regular season series with Purdue on Tuesday night inside the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) trails Purdue (14-12, 7-8) in the all-time series 110-71; however, UW owns a 50-38 mark against the Boilermakers when playing in Madison.

In the last meeting between these two programs, Matt Painter's team dominated the glass against Greg Gard's Badgers by a 42-16 rebounding mark on way to a 70-51 win in West Lafayette. For that matter, UW also missed its first 11 three-pointers inside Mackey Arena. Will a similar result happen in Madison on Tuesday night?

AllBadgers.com spoke with publisher and editor of BoilermakersCountry.com, Tom Brew, to give us the low down on three questions we asked as seen in the noted videos:

1) Since Purdue's big win against Wisconsin on Jan. 24, the Boilermakers have gone 3-3, 2-2 on the road. They enter the Kohl Center on a two-game losing streak with double digit losses. Has anything changed since the initial meeting in West Lafayette? (top video)

2) Trevion Williams leads the team in points and rebounds and free throw, but he also struggles from the line. How does he influence the game on both sides of the floor? (see below video)

3) If you could name ONE X-Factor for Purdue heading into Tuesday night's game, what would that be? (below video)

