Purdue vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers return home to the Kohl Center for two consecutive games, starting with a Tuesday night conference clash with Purdue. 

Wisconsin (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) used a huge second half to pull away from Nebraska in an 81-64 win in Lincoln on Saturday. Brad Davison led the way with 30 points, tying a career-high in that category while also matching the program record for made three-pointers in a single game with eight.

Purdue (14-12, 7-8) has just won three of 10 contests away from Mackey Arena this year and comes to Madison on a two-game losing streak.

Earlier this season, the Boilermakers trounced the Badgers on the glass, dominating 42-16 in the rebounding category on way to a 70-51 win in West Lafayette. Can UW turn the tide against Trevion Williams and Purdue this week?

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the game -- whether watching on TV, listening on the radio or streaming on various devices -- plus projected starters and our game previews!

How to Watch

  • Teams: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18
  • Time: 6 p.m. CT
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
  • Television: ESPN with Dan Shulman on play-by-play duties, Dan Dakich as analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 385

Odds

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice

9.8

4.3

3.9

F

Aleem Ford

7.9

4.0

1.2

F

Micah Potter

9.5

6.1

0.4

G

Brad Davison

9.3

4.3

1.8

F

Nate Reuvers

13.6

4.8

0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Purdue

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

F

Evan Boudreaux

5.2

3.5

0.5

F

Trevion Williams

11.0

7.4

1.5

G

Eric Hunter, Jr.

10.4

3.3

2.8

G

Jahaad Proctor

9.8

2.2

1.8

G

Nojel Eastern

4.9

4.1

2.7

*Based on Purdue's game notes

Comments

