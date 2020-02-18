Purdue vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

The Wisconsin Badgers return home to the Kohl Center for two consecutive games, starting with a Tuesday night conference clash with Purdue.

Wisconsin (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) used a huge second half to pull away from Nebraska in an 81-64 win in Lincoln on Saturday. Brad Davison led the way with 30 points, tying a career-high in that category while also matching the program record for made three-pointers in a single game with eight.

Purdue (14-12, 7-8) has just won three of 10 contests away from Mackey Arena this year and comes to Madison on a two-game losing streak.

Earlier this season, the Boilermakers trounced the Badgers on the glass, dominating 42-16 in the rebounding category on way to a 70-51 win in West Lafayette. Can UW turn the tide against Trevion Williams and Purdue this week?

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the game -- whether watching on TV, listening on the radio or streaming on various devices -- plus projected starters and our game previews!

How to Watch

Teams: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Television: ESPN with Dan Shulman on play-by-play duties, Dan Dakich as analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 385

Odds

Per Action Network (as of Feb. 17): Wisconsin (-4)

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 9.8 4.3 3.9 F Aleem Ford 7.9 4.0 1.2 F Micah Potter 9.5 6.1 0.4 G Brad Davison 9.3 4.3 1.8 F Nate Reuvers 13.6 4.8 0.5

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Purdue

Position Player PPG RPG APG F Evan Boudreaux 5.2 3.5 0.5 F Trevion Williams 11.0 7.4 1.5 G Eric Hunter, Jr. 10.4 3.3 2.8 G Jahaad Proctor 9.8 2.2 1.8 G Nojel Eastern 4.9 4.1 2.7

*Based on Purdue's game notes