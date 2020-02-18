Purdue vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers return home to the Kohl Center for two consecutive games, starting with a Tuesday night conference clash with Purdue.
Wisconsin (15-10 overall, 8-6 Big Ten) used a huge second half to pull away from Nebraska in an 81-64 win in Lincoln on Saturday. Brad Davison led the way with 30 points, tying a career-high in that category while also matching the program record for made three-pointers in a single game with eight.
Purdue (14-12, 7-8) has just won three of 10 contests away from Mackey Arena this year and comes to Madison on a two-game losing streak.
Earlier this season, the Boilermakers trounced the Badgers on the glass, dominating 42-16 in the rebounding category on way to a 70-51 win in West Lafayette. Can UW turn the tide against Trevion Williams and Purdue this week?
AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the game -- whether watching on TV, listening on the radio or streaming on various devices -- plus projected starters and our game previews!
How to Watch
- Teams: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 18
- Time: 6 p.m. CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Television: ESPN with Dan Shulman on play-by-play duties, Dan Dakich as analyst and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporter
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 385
Odds
- Per Action Network (as of Feb. 17): Wisconsin (-4)
Game Previews on AllBadgers.com
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
9.8
4.3
3.9
F
Aleem Ford
7.9
4.0
1.2
F
Micah Potter
9.5
6.1
0.4
G
Brad Davison
9.3
4.3
1.8
F
Nate Reuvers
13.6
4.8
0.5
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Purdue
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
F
Evan Boudreaux
5.2
3.5
0.5
F
Trevion Williams
11.0
7.4
1.5
G
Eric Hunter, Jr.
10.4
3.3
2.8
G
Jahaad Proctor
9.8
2.2
1.8
G
Nojel Eastern
4.9
4.1
2.7