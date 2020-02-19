Instant Reaction: Wisconsin escapes with home win vs. Purdue

MADISON, Wis. -- Inside the Kohl Center on Tuesday evening, the Wisconsin Badgers overcame poor late shooting to hold on to a 69-65 win over the Purdue Boilermakers.

Wisconsin (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) was led by redshirt sophomore forward Aleem Ford, who recorded career highs in points and made three-pointers.

After heading into halftime at 30-27, UW grew a lead to as big as 13 points with 10:16 to play in the second half. However, Greg Gard's team cooled off on the offensive end and allowed Purdue (14-13, 7-9) to pull to within two points at 61-59 with 1:41 remaining after a Sasha Stefanovic three-pointer.

That being said, Wisconsin made 10 consecutive free throws in the final 2:03 of the game to help ward off the consistent Purdue charge.

AllBadgers.com presents our "Instant Reaction" to the game, dishing out key stats, player of the game and leaders for both programs.

Key Stats of the Game

No. of offensive rebounds by Purdue vs. Wisconsin in January: 16

No. of offensive rebounds by Purdue vs. Wisconsin on Tuesday: 15

No. of offensive rebounds by Purdue forward Trevion Williams on Tuesday: Eight

Shooting percentage by Purdue in first half: 31.3%

Shooting percentage by Purdue in the game: 39.7%

Three-point shooting by Wisconsin in second half: 40%

Number of points by Nate Reuvers in first half: 0

Number of points by Nate Reuvers in second half: 12

Wisconsin did not make a shot in final 5:37 of the game

No. of consecutive free throws made by Wisconsin in final 2:03 of game: 10

Wisconsin's free throw percentage vs. Purdue: 95% (19 of 20)

Player of the Game

Ford continues to step up big for the Badgers in recent games. On Tuesday night, he contributed the career-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Along with drilling those career-high five three-pointers, he continued his presence on the glass in grabbing seven rebounds.

Leaders for Wisconsin

Redshirt junior forward Aleem Ford: 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 5-of-8 from three-point range; seven rebounds (three offensive boards)

Junior guard Brad Davison: 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting, 3-of-5 from three-point range; three rebounds

Junior forward Nate Reuvers: 12 points (all in second half) on 3-of-10 shooting, 5-of-6 from free throw line; six rebounds, two blocks

Redshirt junior D'Mitrik Trice: Eight points on 3-of-11 shooting, 2-of-7 from three-point range; five assists

Redshirt senior guard Brevin Pritzl: 13 points on 2-of-6 shooting; 8-of-8 from free throw line

Leaders for Purdue