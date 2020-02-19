Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Game Notes

MADISON, Wis. -- Clutch late free throws and a career game from Aleem Ford allowed Wisconsin to hold on for a 69-65 win over Purdue on Tuesday night inside the Kohl Center.

Despite seeing a lead that had grown to as much as 13 points twice dwindle, UW (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) never trailed in the second half. The victory over Purdue (14-13, 7-9) allows Wisconsin to now be placed in a five-way tie for third place in the conference.

TEAM NOTES

*Wisconsin won its third straight game to improve to 16-10 overall and 9-6 in the Big Ten.

*The Badgers won their 4th straight at the Kohl Center and improved to 12-1 at home this season. UW has won 15 of its last 16 home games.

*Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 96-57 (.627), including a mark of 54-35 (.607) in Big Ten play.

*UW snapped a 2-game losing streak to Purdue and tallied its 2nd win over the Boilermakers under Gard (also won 57-53 in 2018).

*The Badgers are 51-38 all-time against the Boilermakers in Madison.

*The Badgers opened the second half on a 12-2 run, turning a 3-point halftime advantage into a 42-29 lead with 14:53 remaining.

*Wisconsin committed just 9 turnovers, finishing with 10 or fewer giveaways for the 5th time in the last 6 games (UW had 11 in the other game during that stretch).

*The Badgers haven't had more than 11 turnovers in a game since finishing with 14 vs. Rider on Dec. 31, a string of 13 consecutive contests.

*UW is averaging just 10.3 turnovers per game, the 5th-best mark in the nation.

*Wisconsin went 19-for-20 (95.0%) from the free throw line, its highest percentage on at least 20 attempts from the charity stripe since going 19-for-20 (95.0%) vs. Kentucky in a national semifinal of the 2014 Final Four.

*The Badgers' 95.0% effort at the free throw line also marked their 2nd-best performance in Kohl Center history (96.2%, 25-for-26 vs. Michigan State on Feb. 6, 2011).

*Wisconsin has connected on 76.8% of its free thow attempts on the season, the best mark in the Big Ten.

*UW limited Purdue to 39.7% shooting from the field. The Badgers have held opponents under 40.0% shooting in 5 of their last 6 games, and 11 games in total on the season.

*The Badgers went 12-for-31 from 3-point range (38.7%), their 3rd consecutive game with double-digit treys (12 vs. Ohio State, 15 at Nebraska).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

*Junior F Aleem Ford led UW with a career-high 19 points, surpassing his previous high mark of 16. Ford also hit a career-best 5 3-pointers, going 5-for-8 from deep.

**Ford has scored in double figures in 4 of the last 5 games and in 11 total games this season.

**Ford pulled down 7 rebounds. He has averaged 8.7 boards over the last 3 games, including a career-high 10 in his last outing at Nebraska.

*Senior G Brevin Pritzl scored 13 points, including a career-high 8 free throws in an 8-for-8 showing from the charity stripe. UW is 9-0 on the season when Pritzl scores in double figures.

**Pritzl also pulled down 6 rebounds, his 3rd straight game with at least 5 boards.

*Junior G Brad Davison scored 13 points on 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range and added 3 rebounds. He went 4-for-4 at the free throw line and is now shooting 90.4% from the stripe on the season. He ranks 5th in UW history at 83.2% for his career.

*Junior F Nate Reuvers finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. He went 5-for-6 at the free throw line.

*Junior G D'Mitrik Trice had 8 points and recorded 5 assists, giving him 279 for his career to pass Trevon Hughes (277) and Michael Flowers (278) for 15th place on UW's all-time list.

**Trice, who has 35 assists and 10 turnovers over the Badgers' last 6 games, owns a career assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.99 that ranks 6th in school history.