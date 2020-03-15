Four Way-Too-Early Questions for Wisconsin in 2020-21

The Wisconsin Badgers finished the 2019-20 season white-hot with eight-straight wins on way to a share of the Big Ten regular season championship.

With the NCAA tournament canceled and the season brought to an abrupt close due to the concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, is it too early to look ahead to the 2020-21 Badgers? Perhaps, but with so many returning players and a highly-ranked class of signees coming to Madison, AllBadgers.com expands upon some early thoughts for next season.

What Should the Expectations Be?

Outside of Brevin Pritzl, all of the rotational Badgers should be returning to Madison this year. With him and Michael Ballard gone, and if all other players return, Wisconsin returns 87.8% of its scoring for the 2020-21 campaign. That being said, UW will have to replace Pritzl's leadership, his three-point shooting ability and that ability to grab a key offensive rebound when needed.

However, there is a lot to like about this team for next season. Now, development and progression is not linear by any stretch, as players may regress or plateau, but with how the team finished and whom emerged during that eight-game winning streak, is there a particular bar to set?

With Micah Potter in the lineup, Wisconsin went 16-5 in its final 21 games. The redshirt junior forward averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in his first year as a Badger. Redshirt junior D'Mitrik Trice contributed 9.8 points, four rebounds and 4.2 assists, but he evolved further down the stretch. As UW boasted, he averaged 5.8 assists per game and recorded an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.3 during the eight-game winning streak to end the regular season.

Aleem Ford showed he could work inside and shoot from deep, along with crashing the boards more late in the year -- averaging seven rebounds per game in the final eight conference clashes. Junior forward Nate Reuvers became the team's leading scorer, and guard Brad Davison continued his steady presence in the lineup.

Those five, along with Trevor Anderson, essentially should supply a veteran presence on this roster for 2020-21. The six are all designated to be redshirt seniors as well. With all this team has gone through this past season both on and off the court, it won a share of the Big Ten regular season title. What's next, and what's fair to ask?

How Does Tyler Wahl Improve from His Freshman to Sophomore Seasons?

In his first year in Madison, the true freshman forward found time on the floor in averaging 15.5 minutes per game. He finished the season scoring 2.6 points and grabbing 2.6 rebounds per game.

Wahl showed why he deserved time, as he could guard various positions on the court, provided some glimpses of a post up game inside and demonstrated key hustle plays. He played 20 or more minutes in nine games -- including key Big Ten road matchups at Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota, along with home conference clashes against Maryland and MSU.

Towards the end of the season, however, he did not play double-digit minutes in five of the last six games.

How another summer in the weight room, along with his experience playing in key games in 2019-20, affects him will be something to watch.

Who Starts Next Year, and What Type of Combinations Could There Be?

We saw how Wisconsin made up for the loss of redshirt sophomre guard Kobe King starting with the Iowa game on Jan. 27 as Wahl, Potter and Pritzl all found ways into the starting lineup thereafter.

From February on, Pritzl started six contests -- including four of the final five games. Perhaps the question may not be whom receives the starts, but how does Gard continue to evolve his matchups and combinations on the court?

Reuvers and Potter were used well interchangeably, with the latter usually giving the former a breather off the the bench. Potter started three games and averaged under 18 minutes per contest during the entire season. He showed he could be effective in the paint, beyond the arc, and also grabbing rebounds. Will we see more of the duo together, and also will there be an increase of minutes for the Ohio State transfer? How does that affect where Ford and Wahl play at which positions?

In the backcourt, Trice, Davison and Anderson will be in rotation, but do any of the first-year players show they can work into valuable minutes? The departures of King, and even Tai Strickland from the 2018-19 team, may have opened more opportunities for this class.

Which Freshmen Work into Rotation?

Which leads into my final question. At guard, Lorne Bowman and Johnny Davis come in as four-star recruits by ESPN and Rivals, respectively. Seeing their highlights, and Davis as well in person last February, it will be interesting just to see how they adjust quickly to the college game and how early they can work into Gard's rotation.

Like Wahl this past season, I do wonder how Carlson can acclimate quickly as a forward as well -- though I feel the frontcourt feels more experienced heading into next year. However, you can never have enough game-ready players if injuries or inconsistent play arise.

With the experience coming back to the program in 2020-21, do those three, along with center Steven Crowl and guard Jordan Davis (Johnny's twin brother), consider redshirting? I'm guessing some do, but I do believe there could be rotation spots to fight for.