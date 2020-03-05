Wisconsin Honors Rashard Griffith, Brevin Pritzl, Michael Ballard on Senior Night

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin picked up its seventh-straight win and locked down a first-round bye in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night in taming the Northwestern Wildcats with a 63-48 win. Before the game, however, the men's basketball program celebrated three Badgers -- two current players and a former standout big man -- among the Kohl Center faithful.

Guards Brevin Pritzl and Michael Ballard, along with former center Rashard Griffith, were honored prior to the conference clash as part of a senior night that included video introductions, a framed jersey, and a midcourt embrace/photo opportunity with head coach Greg Gard.

As detailed in Mike Lucas' feature on UWBadgers.com this week, Griffith came back to Wisconsin to finish his degree. Though not pictured in the above video, former Badgers guard Tracy Webster congratulated his old teammate in a pregame video inside the arena. ESPN's Scott Van Pelt also noted the achievement last night:

During his final home game inside the Kohl Center, Pritzl scored nine points on 3-of-9 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in 34:26 minutes of play. All three of his made attempts came from three-point range, including two early on in the first half.

Pritzl subbed out with about a minute left in the game and Wisconsin up 59-48. The student section roared for Ballard, who before this game had played in only nine contests and scored just two points this season.

With less than five seconds left in the contest, Ballard's drive to the paint resulted in a layup that ignited the Wisconsin faithful with cheers.

After the game, Pritzl and fellow guards D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison discussed Ballard's big play as seen in the following two videos. Did he travel? Well ...