Wisconsin Offers 2021 Guard Isaiah Barnes

Greg Gard and his Wisconsin men's basketball program already have three commits currently for the class of 2021, and they continue to work to add standout prospects for the future.

On Friday, guard Isaiah Barnes tweeted that he received an offer from the Badgers.

Rivals rates Barnes as a three-star shooting guard, while 247Sports reports 11 offers for the Oak Park, Ill. (River Forest) product. Those reported opportunities include from Big Ten programs Illinois, Iowa and Maryland, along with Kansas and TCU.

Badger247's Evan Flood caught up with Barnes about the offer ($).

Wisconsin's class of 2021 currently ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports' composite rankings. Those commits include Bellevue, Neb. (West), guard Chucky Hepburn, Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges and Yankton, S.D., forward Matthew Mors.

The three future Badgers are all currently ranked as four-star recruits according to 247Sports composite rankings.

More 2020 Signee Breakdowns from AllBadgers.com

More Recruiting Coverage from AllBadgers.com