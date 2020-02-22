Wisconsin 2020 Signees Ben Carlson, Johnny Davis Reach Prep Milestones

While the current set of Wisconsin Badgers prepare for Rutgers for a Sunday clash inside the Kohl Center, a couple of future players claimed some esteemed prep accolades on Friday.

Forward Ben Carlson and guard Johnny Davis, both UW signees for the class of 2020, became their respective high school's all-time scoring leaders.

Reports from The La Crosse Tribune's Todd Sommerfeldt and WXOW highlighted the achievement for Davis, a four-star recruit by Rivals who currently plays for La Crosse Central. According to WisSports.net, the future Badger averages 28.8 points per game in 21 contests this season.

For Carlson, a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, the Woodbury, Minn., native eclipsed the mark for East Ridge High School. He orally committed to Wisconsin in September of 2019 over reported offers from Stanford, Purdue, Iowa and Xavier, among others.

Carlson and Davis both signed with Wisconsin in November, joining a 2020 class of five scholarship players that includes Davis' twin brother, Jordan, center Steven Crowl and Detroit St. Mary's guard Lorne Bowman.

Here is what head coach Greg Gard said of both players in a Nov. 13 release:

On Carlson: “We are very excited to add Ben to our program. His commitment to academic excellence is extremely impressive, even on a national level. He has challenged himself year in and year out to become as well rounded a student as possible and he’s looking forward to continuing to develop at our prestigious university. On the court, Ben has a tremendously diverse skillset that should ultimately allow him to be effective in the post, off the dribble and from the perimeter as a shooter. His skills, combined with his great athletic ability, has us excited to begin working with Ben to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”

On Davis: "Johnny is the ultimate competitor. He’s proven that on the basketball court, on the football field and in the classroom. Johnny’s ability to play and guard multiple positions is extremely valuable in today’s game. He brings a tremendous toughness and competitive spirit to both ends of the floor. His experiences as a high school quarterback will serve him well as he makes the transition to a collegiate basketball player. He has grown up watching Wisconsin Basketball and takes pride in wearing our colors. We’re excited to get to work with him and to help him reach his potential as a Badger in the years to come.”

Check out AllBadgers.com's video highlights below of Johnny Davis' performance against Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy from Feb. 1.