GAME THREAD: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers hope to continue their winning ways on Sunday afternoon when they host Rutgers inside the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) currently leads the all-time series with Rutgers (18-9, 9-7) by a 7-3 margin, though the Scarlet Knights defeated the Badgers in December.

Read up on the game previews ollow along with the game and give us your thoughts on the game below in our comments.

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

At the first media timeout, Wisconsin leads Rutgers 15-14 with Nate Reuvers to the line when we return. Teams have combined to shoot 13-of-19 from the field. 

Rutgers scored 42 points in the paint vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 11. Ten of their 14 points have come from that department early on. 13:21 to play in the first half, Badgers also shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Second Media Timeout

11:08 to play in the first half, Badgers lead 22-18. Reuvers with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Trice with three assists. Wisconsin shooting 8-of-12 from the field, Rutgers 9-of-12. 

UW have connected on four of five three-point attempts.

Third Media Timeout

7:14 to play before halftime, Badgers up 28-22 over the Scarlet Knights. Redshirt senior guard Brevin Pritzl with seven points and three rebounds early on. Teams cooling off a bit. Rutgers still with a robust 64.7%, Wisconsin 61.1%

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BuckyFan11
BuckyFan11

Great start shooting for the Badgers!

