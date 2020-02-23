GAME THREAD: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers hope to continue their winning ways on Sunday afternoon when they host Rutgers inside the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) currently leads the all-time series with Rutgers (18-9, 9-7) by a 7-3 margin, though the Scarlet Knights defeated the Badgers in December.

Game Previews

Game Previews

Pregame

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

At the first media timeout, Wisconsin leads Rutgers 15-14 with Nate Reuvers to the line when we return. Teams have combined to shoot 13-of-19 from the field.

Rutgers scored 42 points in the paint vs. Wisconsin on Dec. 11. Ten of their 14 points have come from that department early on. 13:21 to play in the first half, Badgers also shooting 3-of-4 from three-point range.

Second Media Timeout

11:08 to play in the first half, Badgers lead 22-18. Reuvers with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting. Trice with three assists. Wisconsin shooting 8-of-12 from the field, Rutgers 9-of-12.

UW have connected on four of five three-point attempts.

Third Media Timeout

7:14 to play before halftime, Badgers up 28-22 over the Scarlet Knights. Redshirt senior guard Brevin Pritzl with seven points and three rebounds early on. Teams cooling off a bit. Rutgers still with a robust 64.7%, Wisconsin 61.1%