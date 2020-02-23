AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Game Previews, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

The Wisconsin Badgers look to make it four in a row when they host Rutgers inside the Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon.

UW (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) currently sits tied for fifth place with Illinois in the conference standings, one-half game ahead of Rutgers (18-9, 9-7).

The Scarlet Knights dominated the glass and in the paint during a 72-65 win over the Badgers in the programs’ first regular season matchup on Dec. 11. Now with redshirt junior forward Micah Potter eligible to play, can Greg Gard’s team bridge the gap in rebounding? More importantly, can it extend its winning streak during this crucial stretch?

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the action here in Madison, along with our game previews and projected starters.

How to Watch

  • Teams: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers
  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
  • Time: Noon CT
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
  • Television: BTN with Chris Vosters on play-by-play duties, Shon Morris as analyst
  • Streaming (watch): FoxSportsGo.com and the FOX Sports App
  • Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
  • Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters 

Wisconsin

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

D'Mitrik Trice

9.7

4.2

4.0

F

Aleem Ford

8.3

4.1

1.2

F

Micah Potter

8.9

5.8

0.4

G

Brad Davison

9.4

4.2

1.8

F

 Nate Reuvers

13.5

4.8

0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Rutgers

Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG

G

Geo Baker

10.5

2.8

3.5

F

Shaq Carter

3.5

2.4

0.0

F

Akwasi Yeboah

10.1

4.8

0.9

G

Montez Mathis

7.0

3.5

1.3

G/F

Ron Harper Jr.

11.9

5.6

1.1

*Based on Rutgers’ starters vs. Michigan on Feb. 19; also watch for sophomore center Myles Johnson (8.0 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game and has started 25 of 27 contests for the Scarlet Knights)

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan State Announces Hire of Wisconsin WR Coach Ted Gilmore

Big news with the coaching staff.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Badger2001

VIDEO: Micah Potter on Playing Rutgers

More from the Badgers' big man before facing the Scarlet Knights.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin 2020 Signees Ben Carlson, Johnny Davis Reach Prep Milestones

These future Badgers shined on the prep hardcourt.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

A look at another challenge for the Badgers this weekend.

Jake Kocorowski

VIDEOS: Badgers Prepare for Rutgers

Three videos for fans as Wisconsin sits two days away from a matchup with Rutgers.

Jake Kocorowski

Darius Hillary Contributing for the XFL's St. Louis Battlehawks

A chat with the former Wisconsin cornerback.

Jake Kocorowski

Three Badgers Named Finalists for 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

Congrats to these standout Wisconsin players!

Jake Kocorowski

Coach Envisions 2021 Wisconsin Commit Ayo Adebogun as a "Zack Baun Kind of Player"

Insight into one of the Badgers' 2021 recruits.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Mailbag: Wisconsin Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers

Answering your questions from last week!

Jake Kocorowski

VIDEO: Wisconsin Football Players Dance During Purdue Game

Check out these Badgers', uh, moves?

Jake Kocorowski

by

Ryguy3