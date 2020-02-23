Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Game Previews, Projected Starters

The Wisconsin Badgers look to make it four in a row when they host Rutgers inside the Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon.

UW (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) currently sits tied for fifth place with Illinois in the conference standings, one-half game ahead of Rutgers (18-9, 9-7).

The Scarlet Knights dominated the glass and in the paint during a 72-65 win over the Badgers in the programs’ first regular season matchup on Dec. 11. Now with redshirt junior forward Micah Potter eligible to play, can Greg Gard’s team bridge the gap in rebounding? More importantly, can it extend its winning streak during this crucial stretch?

AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the action here in Madison, along with our game previews and projected starters.

How to Watch

Teams: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23

Time: Noon CT

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Television: BTN with Chris Vosters on play-by-play duties, Shon Morris as analyst

Streaming (watch): FoxSportsGo.com and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

Game Previews on AllBadgers.com

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 9.7 4.2 4.0 F Aleem Ford 8.3 4.1 1.2 F Micah Potter 8.9 5.8 0.4 G Brad Davison 9.4 4.2 1.8 F Nate Reuvers 13.5 4.8 0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Rutgers

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Geo Baker 10.5 2.8 3.5 F Shaq Carter 3.5 2.4 0.0 F Akwasi Yeboah 10.1 4.8 0.9 G Montez Mathis 7.0 3.5 1.3 G/F Ron Harper Jr. 11.9 5.6 1.1

*Based on Rutgers’ starters vs. Michigan on Feb. 19; also watch for sophomore center Myles Johnson (8.0 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game and has started 25 of 27 contests for the Scarlet Knights)