Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Game Previews, Projected Starters
Jake Kocorowski
The Wisconsin Badgers look to make it four in a row when they host Rutgers inside the Kohl Center on Sunday afternoon.
UW (16-10 overall, 9-6 Big Ten) currently sits tied for fifth place with Illinois in the conference standings, one-half game ahead of Rutgers (18-9, 9-7).
The Scarlet Knights dominated the glass and in the paint during a 72-65 win over the Badgers in the programs’ first regular season matchup on Dec. 11. Now with redshirt junior forward Micah Potter eligible to play, can Greg Gard’s team bridge the gap in rebounding? More importantly, can it extend its winning streak during this crucial stretch?
AllBadgers.com presents all the info you need to catch the action here in Madison, along with our game previews and projected starters.
How to Watch
- Teams: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Wisconsin Badgers
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 23
- Time: Noon CT
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
- Television: BTN with Chris Vosters on play-by-play duties, Shon Morris as analyst
- Streaming (watch): FoxSportsGo.com and the FOX Sports App
- Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work
- Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372
Game Previews on AllBadgers.com
- Previewing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- VIDEOS: Badgers Prepare for Rutgers
- VIDEO: Micah Potter on Rutgers
- 2020 Wisconsin Signees Ben Carlson, Johnny Davis Reach Prep Milestones
Projected Starters
Wisconsin
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
D'Mitrik Trice
9.7
4.2
4.0
F
Aleem Ford
8.3
4.1
1.2
F
Micah Potter
8.9
5.8
0.4
G
Brad Davison
9.4
4.2
1.8
F
Nate Reuvers
13.5
4.8
0.6
*Based on Wisconsin's game notes
Rutgers
Position
Player
PPG
RPG
APG
G
Geo Baker
10.5
2.8
3.5
F
Shaq Carter
3.5
2.4
0.0
F
Akwasi Yeboah
10.1
4.8
0.9
G
Montez Mathis
7.0
3.5
1.3
G/F
Ron Harper Jr.
11.9
5.6
1.1
*Based on Rutgers’ starters vs. Michigan on Feb. 19; also watch for sophomore center Myles Johnson (8.0 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game and has started 25 of 27 contests for the Scarlet Knights)