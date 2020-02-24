Rutgers vs. Wisconsin: Game Notes

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers sit in a four-way tie for second place in the Big Ten standings after their 79-71 win over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon.

Be sure to check out AllBadgers.com's recaps and analysis from the victory in our "Instant Reaction" and "Three Observations" features. Of course, we had to discuss Nate Reuvers wearing the "Greg Gard. Silent Assassin" shirt" after UW's fourth consecutive "W" as well.

In working to wrap up our coverage, here are some postgame notes from the 10th conference win of the season for Wisconsin, courtesy of UW's athletic department:

TEAM NOTES *Wisconsin won its fourth straight game to improve to 17-10 overall and 10-6 in the Big Ten. *The Badgers reached 10 conference wins for the 17th time in the last 19 seasons (since 2001-02), the most of any Big Ten team. Most Seasons 10+ Big Ten Wins, Since 2001-02 School 10-Win Seasons Last 1. Wisconsin 17 2020 2. Michigan State 16 2020 3. Ohio State 12 2018 4. Purdue 11 2019 5. Michigan 8 2019 *The Badgers won their 5th straight game at the Kohl Center and improved to 13-1 at home this season. UW has won 16 of its last 17 home games. *Head coach Greg Gard improved his overall record to 97-57 (.630), including a mark of 55-35 (.611) in Big Ten play. **Gard's .611 conference win percentage ranks 7th among Big Ten coaches with at least 50 wins over the last 40 years. Best Win Pct, B1G Coaches w/ 50+ Wins (since 1980) Coach (School, Years) Record Pct. 1. Bo Ryan, WIS (2002-15) 172-68 .717 2. Bob Knight, IND (1972-2000) 353-151 .700 3. Tom Izzo, MSU (1995-) 296-132 .692 4. Mark Turgeon, MD (2015-) 72-36 .667 5. Thad Matta, OSU (2005-17) 150-78 .658 6. Matt Painter, PUR (2005-) 166-102 .619 7. Greg Gard, WIS (2016-) 55-35 .611 8. Gene Keady#, PUR (1981-05) 265-169 .611 *UW improved to 8-3 all-time vs. Rutgers, including a mark of 5-2 under Gard. *The Badgers went 11-for-22 from 3-point range (.500), their 4th-consecutive game with double-digit treys (12 vs. Ohio State, 15 at Nebraska, 12 vs. Purdue). The last time UW hit double-digit triples in 4 straight games came during the 2009-10 season. *Wisconsin improved to 11-0 this season when making 9 or more 3-pointers in a game. *The Badgers' 50.0% performance from distance marked their second-best 3-point percentage of the season — and their second time making at least half of their triples. UW shot 52.9% from 3-point range (18-for-34) vs. Nebraska on Jan. 21. *Wisconsin committed just 11 turnovers, its 14th consecutive game with 11 or fewer giveaways. The Badgers haven't had more than 11 turnovers in a game since finishing with 14 vs. Rider on Dec. 31. *UW is averaging just 10.3 turnovers per game, the 5th-best mark in the nation. *The Badgers allowed just 7 Rutgers offensive rebounds, with the Scarlet Knights scoring only 6 second-chance points. Rutgers pulled down 14 offensive boards and turned them into 23 second-chance points in the teams' first meeting this season, on Dec. 11. *Wisconsin went 20-for-26 (76.9%) at the free throw line, including a 15-for-19 (78.9%) showing in the second half. *On the season, UW is shooting a Big Ten-leading 76.8% from the free throw line.