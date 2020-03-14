2019-20 Wisconsin Badgers Superlatives

The 2019-20 season ended prematurely (with good reason amid the COVID-19 virus pandemic), but the Wisconsin Badgers finished on top and as Big Ten champions.

After falling to 6-6 in conference play in early February, UW's eight-game winning streak cemented its name in securing a share of the regular season title alongside Maryland and Michigan State.

With all the adversity and turmoil this program faced both on and off the court, these set of Badgers should be remembered for what they accomplished.

AllBadgers.com hands out our superlatives for the 2019-20 Wisconsin men's basketball season.

Best Game

Which one to choose? This is hard. Brad Davison makes "A" hustle play to force a turnover then hit the game-winning three-pointer at home against Maryland in January? Perhaps bounce back performances against Michigan State and Ohio State at home in February when adversity hit? How about pulling off what became a key road win against a ranked-Penn State program in January before a tumultuous end of the month?

All of these are viable. However, I will go with Wisconsin's final win of the season at Indiana. Riding into the Bloomington with seven consecutive victories, the Badgers faced a Hoosiers program trying to bump up their NCAA tournament resume and honoring their seniors. After trailing by as much as nine points with 10:04 to play, then down seven at 51-44 with just under seven minutes left in regulation, the Badgers stormed back and finished the final 6:33 on 16-5 run.

Four players scored in double figures, led by Nate Reuvers' 17 points. The junior forward's offensive rebound and tip-in off a D'Mitrik Trice miss gave UW a two-possession advantage with about 21 seconds to play. Trice, for that matter, only made two of 10 shots inside Assembly Hall, but those two came in the final 5:56 and were part of that huge run. Redshirt junior Micah Potter recorded a double double (14 points, 11 rebounds).

Head coach Greg Gard referred to that conference-title clinching run late in Bloomington as a microcosm of the season. It gets my nod here.

Worst Game

Yeah, it has to be the 59-50 loss against New Mexico in the Legends Classic. The team scored just 20 points in the first half and shot 34% overall for the game. On top of that, the Badgers made just two of 26 three-point attempts (7.7%) and committed 14 turnovers.

New Mexico saw four players score 10 or more points, and the team shot 44% overall. The Lobos dominated the paint by a 34-18 margin.

The X-Factor

Micah Potter. Before he became eligible to play, Wisconsin sat at 5-5, 1-1 in conference play. Then in the final 21 games with the redshirt junior available, the Badgers went 16-5. The addition of the Ohio State transfer cannot be overstated. He allowed Reuvers to catch a breath on the bench and not be gassed towards the end of the game. He also could be paired with Reuvers when opponents went big in their lineup and particular matchups called for it. He provided another defensive presence in the paint, and on the opposite end of the floor, he could be a threat on the inside or from the outside.

His career-high 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting (4-of-6 from three-point range) at Penn State led to an upset win on Jan. 11. He also pulled down 13 rebounds in the road victory at Happy Valley.

As he became more acclimated to playing on the floor with his teammates, he started to thrive even further. He recorded double-digit scoring performances in six of the team's final nine games, averaging 11.6 points per contest in that span. He finished the year making 23 of 51 attempts from three-point range (45.1%) and shot 52.8% from the floor overall.

Most Improved

Aleem Ford. The redshirt junior big man stepped up and emerged in a significant manner in 2019-20, especially towards the end.

The season prior, Ford averaged just 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. He shot 34% from the field and drained just 28.8% of his three-point attempts during the 2018-19 campaign.

This year, the fourth-year forward more than doubled his points per game total to 8.6, and he also crashed the boards harder (4.4 per contest).

Ford's abilities flourished even further during UW's eight-game winning streak. He recorded a career-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting against the Boilermakers on Feb. 18.

In those final eight victories, he averaged seven rebounds per game, recording a career-high 10 against Nebraska in February.

Also considered: D'Mitrik Trice. His points per game average and three-point shooting average dipped a bit from the year prior; however, he improved his rebounding (four per game) and ability to dish out more dimes (4.2 per game) to his teammates. As UW boasted, he averaged 5.8 assists per game and recorded an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.3 during the eight-game winning streak to end the regular season. He also became the first Badger in school history to accumulate 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists before the end of his junior season.

Brevin Pritzl Appreciation Award: Brevin Pritzl

I had to include the contributions of the redshirt senior guard somewhere in this. He finished the season shooting 37.5% from three-point range on way to averaging eight points and 3.7 rebounds per game. His showed the ability to make hustle plays, contribute to offensive rebounds and drain key shots when called upon.

He scored a season-high 19 points and drained five three-pointers in the home win against Ohio State. He also contributed 17 and 15 points against Purdue and Minnesota, respectively, down that key stretch.

Team MVP: The Team

It's a cop out, but it is true -- especially with the adversity the team faced this year. On-the-court trials included Potter's eligibility battles, Kobe King leaving in late January, Davison's one-game suspension for the Iowa game, and strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigning after it came to light he used a racial epithet in front of players when retelling a story from his NBA days (though UW and reports stated that it was not directed at a player).

Those pale in comparison to what happened before the season even began, as a car accident involving assistant coach Howard Moore claimed the lives of his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn.

Through all this and how the team emerged at the end, I just don't know if you could pinpoint just one player. Wisconsin does not boast a first- or second-team all-conference honoree on its roster this season.

During that eight-game winning streak to conclude the regular season, six different players led the team in scoring. The players demonstrated selflessness and came together as a cohesive unit at the right time.