Tyler Wahl Adjusting to Role After Roller Coaster Week

MADISON, Wis. -- Though he only scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting on Saturday, true freshman Tyler Wahl still came up big during Wisconsin's 64-63 win over then-No. 14 Michigan State.

The 6'7 forward grabbed four rebounds -- two of them critically down the stretch in the final minute -- along with blocking a Rocket Watts three-point attempt with about 17 seconds to play in the upset win.

After the game, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard specifically called out the "big rebounds" the true freshman had.

"He snatched a couple away that were up for grabs. 50-50 balls that in some games we haven't come up with those," Gard said. "That was big, especially with some possessions there down the stretch were it was like a four, five, six-point game."

Last week, Wahl's role with Wisconsin changed after UW officially declared that redshirt sophomore Kobe King did not make the trip down to Iowa City for a Monday night matchup with the Hawkeyes. Later that week, both King and the program announced his departure as a Badger.

A first-year forward, Wahl has played in all 22 games heading into a home state matchup at Minnesota on Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, BTN), but he claimed his first two starts of his collegiate career against Iowa and Michigan State.

"He's getting kind of baptized by fire," Gard said. "He had (forward) Joe Wieskamp the other night. Today he gets Rocket Watts to start because they had juggled their lineup based off how we started so he's had to guard some pretty high-powered offensive players that have given him a lot of experience really, really fast."

The Hawkeyes' second-leading scorer, Wieskamp finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds against the Badgers, but he connected on just four of 12 shot attempts. A 39.4% three-point shooter heading into that matchup, the sophomr made just one of five from deep.

On Saturday, Watts scored 16 points in making six of 13 field goal tries, but Wahl also came up with a significant block on the fellow true freshman late. As mentioned earlier, he brought down boards with around 43.9 and 26.6 seconds left in the game.

From the 4:33 to 0:07 marks of the second half, nearly a four-and-a-half minute stretch, Wisconsin held Michigan State scoreless. When asked on Monday what he thought he did well against the Spartans, Wahl believes it was his defensive play.

“Those last couple plays were really big, and we were able to get those rebounds and stops at a pivotal time when we needed to," Wahl said.

In 22 games this season, Wahl has averaged 2.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per contest. Against Iowa and Michigan State last week, he played 25:52 and 21:24, respectively. In that extended time on the court, he pulled down 11 boards combined facing the two ranked opponents as well.

Wahl described last week as an emotional roller coaster for the team with the loss to the Hawkeyes, King leaving the program and ending with the home win against the Spartans. With being inserted into the starting lineup, he also admitted there has been a bit of an adjustment.

“I had to be more ready at tip(off) instead of getting able to sit down for a couple minutes and digest what's going on," Wahl said. "I've had to lock in earlier and kind of just get ready to play faster.”

As a first-year player even before King left UW and Wahl assumed the starting role the last two conference clashes, the forward stepped in and showed his potential as part of the regular rotation. His ability to snatch rebounds on either the offensive or defensive glass, or make the extra effort on a particular play has stood out early on in his time as a Badger.

From the perspective of redshirt senior Brevin Pritzl, the freshman does a great job of sticking to what is asked of him.

"Coach Gard's not asking him (Wahl) to be a superhero, score 30 points," Pritzl said on Monday. "Just be great in your role, and that's what makes great teams is you have a bunch of great players that are great at what they do.

"He's a hustle guy. He defends, he rebounds, he passes the ball, he can handle the ball. He brings so many different things to the game, and he's done a great job kind of doing that now for longer spurts than he was before. That's been great for us as a team."

Next up for Wahl is a homecoming of sorts against Minnesota inside Williams Arena on Wednesday, as he -- along with juniors Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers -- all are Minnesota natives who crossed state lines to suit up for the cardinal and white.

Playing against his home state team, Wahl admitted he was not really sure what to expect.

“I'm just looking forward to playing them and getting to see a lot of my family and friends so that's what I'm mostly looking forward to there," Wahl said.

Assistant coach Alando Tucker recalled, as an Illinois native, his excitement as a freshman playing against Northwestern and the Fighting Illini. He stated one has to bottle the emotions and not let them obscure one's thinking process once you set foot on the floor.

"Tyler, he's advanced. He's more advanced than most freshmen that come in. I think it'd be able to handle it well," Tucker said. "We have a lot of Minnesota guys here, so they have to just make sure they're focused when they go there. Sometimes you can get caught up in your family and your friends being back home, and you lose sight of the task at hand. I think the guys are understanding that, we've been talking about that. 'Let's go, and we got a job to do,' so that's No. 1."