Three Badgers Named Finalists for 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

On Thursday, the USA Hockey Foundation revealed its 10 finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award. Three Wisconsin forwards -- seniors Abby Roque, junior Daryl Watts and sophomore Sophie Shirley -- were among those two handful of players to receive that accolade.

Shirley has scored 26 goals in 32 games, which is good for second in the nation for goals per game. The second-year forward also ranks 10th in assists per game (.94).

Roque currently sits fifth in the country in goals per game (23 in 32 games or .72) and seventh in assists per game (30 in 32, or .91).

Watts, who won the 2018 Patty Kazmaier Award while a standout forward for Boston College, leads the nation in assists per game (1.41) and ranks eighth in goals per games (22 in 32 contests, or 0.69).

According to the USA Hockey Foundation website, the award "is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey."

A trio of finalists will be decided later this month as seen per the USA Hockey Foundation release:

The three finalists, including the recipient of the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, will be chosen by a 13-person selection committee made up of NCAA Division I women's ice hockey coaches, representatives of print and broadcast media, an at-large member and representative of USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport of ice hockey in the United States. The top-three finalists will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Wisconsin (26-4-2) currently ranks No. 2 in the USCHO.com Division I Women's Poll.

*All statistics courtesy of NCAA.com as of Feb. 20, 2020.