GAME THREAD: No. 14 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

MADISON -- On Saturday afternoon inside the Kohl Center, Wisconsin hopes to split the regular season series against No. 14 Michigan State.

The Badgers (12-9 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) will have to conquer the Spartans (16-5, 8-2) without guards Kobe King and Brad Davison. King announced earlier this week he was leaving the UW men's basketball program, while the Big Ten suspended Davison on Wednesday night for one game after his flagrant 1 foul at Iowa a couple days earlier.

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Badgers lead Spartans 10-4 with 15:25 remaining in the first half. Wisconsin 2-of-4 from three-point range, 4-of-7 overall. Reuvers with five points, Trice with two points and two assists.

Second Media Timeout

11:13 to play in the first half, Badgers up 18-10 over Spartans but Michigan State heading to the line when we return to action. Wisconsin shooting 7-for-12 from the field. Pritzl and Reuvers each with five points.

Third Media Timeout

Nate Reuvers has hit his first four shots on way to 13 points. Badgers lead 26-11 with 7:33 remaining until halftime. Spartans shooting just 5-of-21 from the field (23.8%) and have missed their first eight shots from three-point range. UW hit on nine of first 16 attempts (56.3%).

MSU also has not scored in nearly four minutes.

Last Media Timeout

3:21 until halftime. Badgers lead 35-21 over the Spartans. Reuvers with 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting. Ford with seven points, Pritzl with five points and four rebounds, Trice with two points, four rebounds, three assists.

HALFTIME: Wisconsin 43, No. 14 Michigan State 27