AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

GAME THREAD: No. 14 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON -- On Saturday afternoon inside the Kohl Center, Wisconsin hopes to split the regular season series against No. 14 Michigan State.

The Badgers (12-9 overall, 5-5 Big Ten) will have to conquer the Spartans (16-5, 8-2) without guards Kobe King and Brad Davison. King announced earlier this week he was leaving the UW men's basketball program, while the Big Ten suspended Davison on Wednesday night for one game after his flagrant 1 foul at Iowa a couple days earlier.

Give AllBadgers.com your thoughts on the game in the comments field below! Plus, check out all of our game previews and constant updates through the game at each media timeout!

Game Previews from AllBadgers.com

PREGAME

FIRST HALF

First Media Timeout

Badgers lead Spartans 10-4 with 15:25 remaining in the first half. Wisconsin 2-of-4 from three-point range, 4-of-7 overall. Reuvers with five points, Trice with two points and two assists.

Second Media Timeout

11:13 to play in the first half, Badgers up 18-10 over Spartans but Michigan State heading to the line when we return to action. Wisconsin shooting 7-for-12 from the field. Pritzl and Reuvers each with five points.

Third Media Timeout

Nate Reuvers has hit his first four shots on way to 13 points. Badgers lead 26-11 with 7:33 remaining until halftime. Spartans shooting just 5-of-21 from the field (23.8%) and have missed their first eight shots from three-point range. UW hit on nine of first 16 attempts (56.3%).

MSU also has not scored in nearly four minutes.

Last Media Timeout

3:21 until halftime. Badgers lead 35-21 over the Spartans. Reuvers with 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting. Ford with seven points, Pritzl with five points and four rebounds, Trice with two points, four rebounds, three assists.

HALFTIME: Wisconsin 43, No. 14 Michigan State 27

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 14 Michigan State vs. Wisconsin: How to Watch, Projected Starters

How to catch all the action inside the Kohl Center on Saturday!

Jake Kocorowski

Greg Gard Displeased About Brad Davison's Suspension

More from the head coach on Thursday.

Jake Kocorowski

Previewing the No. 14 Michigan State Spartans (Again)

Let's check in to what Sparty's been up to lately.

Jake Kocorowski

Wisconsin Badgers News Roundup: Kobe King, Brad Davison, J.J. Watt

Rounding up some of the other reports on the beat.

Jake Kocorowski

Greg Gard Talks Davis Brothers Visit, Wisconsin Basketball Recruiting

The future of the program was also discussed on Thursday.

Jake Kocorowski

Greg Gard, Badgers Discuss Kobe King Leaving Wisconsin

More on the UW media availability.

Jake Kocorowski

AllBadgers.com Wisconsin Badgers Mailbag Submission Time

Got questions! Let me know here!

Jake Kocorowski

by

WABadger

Kobe King to Leave Wisconsin

Big news out of Madison.

Jake Kocorowski

by

Hondo S. Carpenter

Greg Gard Discusses Kobe King Leaving Wisconsin

Highlights from Thursday's media availability.

Jake Kocorowski

Reactions to Kobe King Leaving Wisconsin

Takes on King's departure from UW.

Jake Kocorowski