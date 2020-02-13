Wisconsin Badgers News Roundup: Facilities Updates, Basketball

Coming up on AllBadgers.com in the next couple of days, I will have a few original features coming up. I caught up with former Wisconsin outside linebacker Garret Dooley on Wednesday, who is now making an impact with the XFL's New York Guardians. Expect that up by Friday morning at the latest, along with another preview of #Nebrasketball, who have lost nine straight heading into Saturday's matchup in Lincoln.

A couple of weeks ago, I also spoke with Mequon (Wis.) Homestead head coach Dave Keel about 2021 commit Ayo Adebogun, and I should have that up by the weekend sometime. Also hope to have an article published by the weekend regarding 2021 targets and more from the recruiting trail.

For now, however, here are some other news from around the Wisconsin beat as I await basketball availability on Thursday afternoon. Videos and interviews to come as well!

Facilities Talk

The Wisconsin State Journal's Todd Milewski highlighted UW's athletic department budget requests for the 2020-21 calendar year on Thursday morning.

Milewski reports the budget is more than $186 million for the upcoming year. The veteran writer also notes the upcoming work to be done at UW's three big venues with the Field House, Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center.

Basketball

If you have not read the Wednesday article from Jim Polzin from the Wisconsin State Journal regarding his reporting of the Erik Helland situation, it is very much worth your time.

Regard Kobe King and his potential transfer options, Rivals.com's Corey Evans reports about 10 schools "that have reached out to" the now-former Badgers guard. From what Evans says, that includes a couple of Big Ten programs.

Earlier this week, Brian Butch welcomed Andy Katz on to his "Baseline to Baseline" podcast talking about the King situation, the Big Ten, Wisconsin and more. Good, quick listen from the former Badger.

Recruiting