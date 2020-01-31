Wisconsin Badgers News Roundup: Kobe King, Brad Davison, J.J. Watt

On Thursday, head coach Greg Gard and guards D'Mitrik Trice and Brevin Pritzl spoke to reporters inside the Kohl Center media room. A lot of attention centered on athletic guard Kobe King leaving their Wisconsin basketball program, Brad Davison's suspension and more.

AllBadgers.com already broke down the responses to the redshirt sophomore departing the team at this time and Gard's chat about future recruits. I will also write up about the head coach's displeasure about Brad Davison's suspension later on Friday, along with a preview of Michigan State and just who to watch in stepping up down the stretch.

That being said, here are more articles from around the Wisconsin basketball beat, leading off with the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin actually speaking with King on Thursday in an article published later that day. For those that thought the news of the guard leaving may have been a hint of a surprise, including to an extent myself with my limited time on the basketball beat, things have been brewing for a while:

"While it may have seemed like he made an abrupt exit from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program, Kobe King says his frustration had been building since early in his career."

This is a must-read article, as King discussed with Polzin why he stepped away at that time, that his feelings started early in his Wisconsin career, meetings with the coaching staff, and when he told some of his teammates that he was leaving.

King also brought up a couple of matters related to how the team was talked to, how other Badgers on the team -- as Polzin wrote -- "are frustrated with how they're handled by Gard."

Polzin and the Wisconsin State Journal also followed up with Gard on Thursday about King's noted items of contention. His responses are worth reading as well.

