Wisconsin Badgers News Roundup: Iowa Recaps and Kobe King; Scott Tolzien

The Wisconsin Badgers crumbled late during its conference contest on Monday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a 68-62 loss at No. 18 Iowa. UW held a 12-point lead with 7:13 to play in the game before the Hawkeyes reeled off a 23-5 run to eventually come away with the victory.

AllBadgers.com did not make the trip down to Iowa City, but we provided three observations from the defeat that now has Wisconsin sitting at .500 in Big Ten play heading into a key matchup against top-15 ranked Michigan State this weekend. Here are some of the game recaps from the evening, including from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potyrkus, the Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin, 247Sports' Evan Flood and WOZN's Zach Heilprin.

Of course, there were discussions about redshirt sophomore Kobe King, who did not make the trip to Iowa City due to what UW officially stated was "a personal matter." True freshman forward Tyler Wahl took his place in the starting lineup and contributed four points and seven rebounds in nearly 27 minutes of action in the loss.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus first reported the news earlier on Monday afternoon that "King did not travel from Madison." However, Potrykus also noted in his article that "according to a source," the redshirt sophomore guard "is frustrated with the direction of the team this season."

In Polzin's game recap, the veteran Wisconsin basketball beat writer also reported that according to a source, King "is unhappy and contemplating a transfer."

During postgame availability, the topic of the athletic guard came up:

Scott Tolzien joins Dallas Cowboys staff

On Monday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys announced their 2020 assistants that is led by head coach Mike McCarthy. Joining the former Green Bay head coach is former Wisconsin quarterback Scott Tolzien, who played for McCarthy and the Packers between 2013-15. On the NFC East organization's website, he is simply listed as a "coaching assistant" under the special teams/special projects section.

As reported by the Wisconsin State Journal last summer, Tolzien was set to work as a analyst for UW's football team during the 2019 season.

