Wisconsin Announces Signing of 2020 Walk-on Forward Carter Gilmore

The class of 2020 (officially) grows yet again for the Wisconsin men's basketball program.

On Tuesday morning, UW announced the signing of forward Carter Gilmore. Both 247Sports and Rivals reported sevens offers for the Hartland, Wis. (Arrowhead), native, including from Milwaukee, DePaul, Southern Illinois and Indiana State.

However, the frontcourt standout declared via social media on Aug. 8, 2019 that he accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from head coach Greg Gard and his program.

Gilmore has demonstrated why he is one of the state's top prep players during the 2019-20 season. According to WisSports.net, the senior is averaging 26.8 points per game and is shooting 51.3% from the floor for a 23-1 Warhawks program.

“We are really excited to announce the addition of Carter Gilmore to our 2020 class and our program," head coach Greg Gard said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Carter has grown up a Badger fan and has worked extremely hard on the court and in the classroom to put himself in a position to have success here at Wisconsin. Both of his parents, Brian and Stephanie, had successful careers at UW-Platteville and played an important role in Carter’s development as a student and player. Carter has also been a part of a very successful high school program at Arrowhead and will come in with an understanding of the commitment it takes to win championships. He has a versatile skill set and a high basketball IQ and understanding of the game. We are looking forward to working with Carter to help him reach his goals as a Badger.”

Below is a profile of Gilmore courtesy of a UW athletic department release:

Carter Gilmore 6-7, 200, Forward Hartland, Wis. (Arrowhead) An athletic and versatile 6-foot-7 wing, Gilmore turned down scholarship offers from several Division I schools to join the Badgers as a preferred walk-on…recently named Classic Eight Conference Player of the Year, Gilmore is currently averaging over 25 points per game in his senior season, leading Arrowhead to a program-best record of 23-1 and a regional championship (as of March 10, 2020)…became Arrowhead’s all-time leading scorer earlier this season and recently scored a school record 49 points for Arrowhead in a WIAA D1 regional final…as a junior, named Classic Eight Conference Player of the Year after averaging 19.9 points per game and shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range…Carter’s father, Brian, was on the coaching staff of Bo Ryan’s first Division III national championship team at UW-Platteville in 1991…Carter’s mother, Stephanie, was a standout player on the UW-Platteville women’s team, inducted into the WIAC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Wisconsin now holds six signees (five scholarship and one preferred walk-on) for the class of 2020, which ranks No. 19 in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 15 by ESPN.