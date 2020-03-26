AllBadgers
Two Wisconsin Commits Named Gatorade State Players of the Year

Jake Kocorowski

Two future Wisconsin Badgers earned high acclaim on Thursday.

Gatorade released its state high school basketball players of the year, and UW commits Chucky Hepburn and Matthew Mors claimed the honors for Nebraska and South Dakota, respectively.

Rated a four-star recruit and the No. 124 player in the nation by 247Sports composite rankings, Hepburn helped guide Belluvue West to a thrilling come-from-behind victory to that claimed the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Class A championship. The guard finished with seven points, five rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the title-clinching win on March 14.

Just ahead of Hepburn in 247Sports' composite rankings, Mors is a four-star prospect and the No. 119 player in the country. The recruiting service lists nine offers for the Yankton, S.D. product, including Creighton, Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

The duo both publicly announced their verbal commitments to Greg Gard and his men's basketball program on Sept. 29, 2019 within hours of each other.

Mors and Hepburn currently make up two of the three verbal commitments for Wisconsin's 2021 class, joining Schaumburg, Ill., forward Chris Hodges. The trio currently has the Badgers as No. 1 in the nation by 247Sports composite rankings for that recruiting cycle.

