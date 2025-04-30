Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball brings back starter who entered transfer portal
Check one more task of the list for new Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton.
She was in the market for a new starting guard, but a familiar face decided to return for her senior season.
Ronnie Porter had entered the transfer portal on March 20 after previous head coach Marisa Moseley resigned, but she changed her mind Tuesday and announced her return to UW.
She's been a mainstay in the Badgers' lineup the last two years, averaging 8.6 points per game last season on her way to honorable All-Big Ten honors.
Porter returns to a Wisconsin program that has added five players in the transfer portal but still has four roster spots open for Pingeton to fill.
Without Porter, it would have been five.
More work still lies ahead for the new coach, but the continuity of the returning senior guard will help smooth the transition that much more.