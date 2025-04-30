All Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball brings back starter who entered transfer portal

Ronnie Porter had entered the transfer portal, but she announced her return to UW on Tuesday.

Lorin Cox

Wisconsin guard Ronnie Porter (13) sprints past USC guard Malia Samuels (10) during the second half of their game Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
Wisconsin guard Ronnie Porter (13) sprints past USC guard Malia Samuels (10) during the second half of their game Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Check one more task of the list for new Wisconsin Badgers women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton.

She was in the market for a new starting guard, but a familiar face decided to return for her senior season.

Ronnie Porter had entered the transfer portal on March 20 after previous head coach Marisa Moseley resigned, but she changed her mind Tuesday and announced her return to UW.

She's been a mainstay in the Badgers' lineup the last two years, averaging 8.6 points per game last season on her way to honorable All-Big Ten honors.

Porter returns to a Wisconsin program that has added five players in the transfer portal but still has four roster spots open for Pingeton to fill.

Without Porter, it would have been five.

More work still lies ahead for the new coach, but the continuity of the returning senior guard will help smooth the transition that much more.

More Wisconsin Badgers News:

Published
Lorin Cox
LORIN COX

Lorin Cox is the host of the Locked on Bears podcast and has been covering the Chicago Bears since 2016. He is a former analyst for Pro Football Focus and has written for NBC Sports Chicago and USA Today's Bears Wire. You can follow him on Twitter @CoxSports1.

Home/Basketball