Wisconsin basketball a borderline top-25 team in latest 2025-26 rankings
The Wisconsin Badgers will likely feel the losses from losing John Tonje, Steven Crowl, and Max Klesmit, among others, from their 2024-25 team -- but that's not going to stop Greg Gard from fielding a competitive team. After falling to BYU in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, one expert expects Wisconsin to be back in the mix of things next season.
Jon Rothstein released a new top-45 -- offseason edition -- where he re-ranked the basketball teams for next season. Rothstein has the Badgers at No. 23 heading into the 2025-26 season.
The highly decorated analyst has several Big Ten teams in his top group: Purdue (1), UCLA (5), Michigan (8), Oregon (18), Michigan State (19), Illinois (20), and Wisconsin (23) round out his top-25.
Coming off of a 27-10 record, the Badgers will look to not only make a run at the stacked Big Ten Conference, but also make a run in March when it matters most.