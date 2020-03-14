This 2019-20 Wisconsin Team is Special

Just as tournament time rolled up, just as March Madness was about to hit the masses, the Wisconsin Badgers hit their stride. Riding an eight-game winning streak and clinching a share of the Big Ten regular season title, UW was arguably the hottest team in the nation entering the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Unfortunately for Greg Gard's and his Badgers -- and all college basketball programs, for that matter (I see you, Illinois and Rutgers) -- the opportunity for what could have been during postseason play will not come to be.

Regardless of the abrupt, unprecedented nature to the end of this 2019-20 season, with cancellations by the Big Ten and NCAA that needed to be implemented with the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, Greg Gard and Wisconsin fought through adversity both on and off the court to become conference champions.

"It's such a magical story," Gard said last Saturday at the Kohl Center after returning from Indiana. "It's actually gone from tragic to magic, tragical to magical in terms of what happened back in May. But how this group bonded together, how they overcame the adversity that they saw in May and June and obviously into July with the Moore family. Anything we were going to face during the season was going to pale in comparison to that. So I think that was always an anchor, so to speak for us.

"Whenever we hit some tough times, you just reflect back about what we're going through really isn't that tough. We'll shoot the ball a little better, we can play some better defense, and we'll be okay. But how they bonded together and the unification I've talked about, the chemistry. They made a decision to really turn the corner, and they did that, and I'm so proud of them."

Before summer workouts or preseason practices even kicked off, Wisconsin dealt with the tragic car accident that involved assistant coach Howard Moore that claimed the lives of his wife, Jennifer, and daughter, Jaidyn. Moore's son, Jerrell, survived the crash and is close with the program.

Moore later suffered an incident of cardiac arrest in July. With the assistant on medical leave, former Wisconsin legend Alando Tucker agreed to take over as interim assistant coach.

As Gard alluded to last weekend, the on-the-court adversity the team dealt with would not compare to what transpired in late May and into the summer. However, the program faced some trials during the season.

Wisconsin and forward Micah Potter sought waivers to have the Ohio State transfer become eligible immediately instead of after the first semester. Those failed, and he missed the first 10 games of the season. Before the redshirt junior found the floor in actual game time action as a Badger, UW went 5-5.

In late January, redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King decided to leave the program, with his final game coming in a 70-51 road loss at Purdue. As of his time of departure, he sat as the second-leading scorer on the team overall but actually led the Badgers in points per game during conference play.

Then in early February after Wisconsin's 70-52 loss at Minnesota, UW announced strength and conditioning coach Erik Helland resigned after it came to light he used a racial epithet in front of players when retelling a story from his NBA days.

After the road loss to the Gophers, UW sat at .500 in conference play with a 6-6 record and looking at a Sunday home matchup against Ohio State. This could have gone down in the record books as a "lost season" if the team floundered or caved in. Instead, Wisconsin honored the 2000 Final Four team not just by donning throwback jerseys to commemorate the historic team, but again pulled itself up from the shoestrings of their sneakers and defeated the Buckeyes in another show of resiliency.

The Badgers proceeded to win seven more games to ascend to the top of the conference standings and clinch a share of the Big Ten championship, one that would later be shared with Michigan State and Maryland.

"Obviously there's been a lot of tragedy and loss and people leaving and things like that," D'Mitrik Trice said last Saturday. "There's been a lot of ups and downs throughout this whole season, and we never got down on each other. We stuck together, and we found a way and winning these last eight games obviously in a row is a big deal."

According to UW, the eight consecutive wins to end the regular season was the program's longest since the 1940-41 campaign. That den of Badgers strung together 12 straight victories on way to a national title.

Also with that eight-game stretch, six different players led Wisconsin in scoring. For all the talk UW receives about its "system," the winning streak showed the Badgers turned it up a notch. As noted in its Big Ten tournament game notes, the program ranked third in the nation in offensive efficiency (120.0), eighth in three-pointers per game (10.8) and 10th in three-point field goal percentage (41.0).

One of those players that led the team at least once in scoring during the streak was Potter. He became an X-factor for Wisconsin once able to play, as the program finished 16-5. He contributed 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, and the big man scored in double figures in 11 conference clashes. That included a career-high 24 points in a road win at Penn State on Jan. 11.

Becoming more comfortable and developing chemistry with the team, especially with Trice, Potter recorded double-digit scoring performances in six of the team's final nine games, averaging 11.6 points per contest in that span.

Trice's game reached a new level down the stretch. UW pointed out that he averaged 10.4 points per game during the winning streak -- including a team-high 28 against Zavier Simpson and Michigan on Feb. 27 -- and connected on 46.2% of his three-point attempts in that timeframe.

However, his ability to distribute the ball to his teammates shined at the end of the season. Again as UW boasted, he averaged 5.8 assists per game and recorded an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3.3 during the winning streak. He also became the first Badger in school history to accumulate 1,000 points, 300 rebounds and 300 assists before the end of his junior season.

Contributions came from others as well. Junior guard Brad Davison matched a career high with 30 points on the road at Nebraska on Feb. 15 and recorded double-digit scoring efforts in five of the final seven contests. Redshirt senior Brevin Pritzl scored a season-high 19 points and drained five three-pointers in the home win against Ohio State. He also contributed 17 and 15 points against Purdue and Minnesota, respectively, down that key stretch.

Aleem Ford came on strong towards the end as well. The redshirt junior forward registered a career-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting against the Boilermakers on Feb. 18, and in those final eight victories, he averaged seven rebounds per game, recording a career-high 10 against Nebraska.

After showing flashes last season, junior forward Nate Reuvers showed more consistency for Wisconsin in 2019-20. He led the team in scoring (13.1 points), including racking up a game-high 17 on the road in the title-clinching win at Indiana last Saturday.

That victory over the Hoosiers again showed the fortitude of the team. Once down by nine points with over 10 minutes to play and later trailing by seven at 51-44 at the 6:52 mark of the second half, UW ended with a 16-5 run in the final 6:33 of the contest to knock off Archie Miller's program on its senior day.

"That run is kind of a microcosm of our season, of how we've had to just battle adversity and climb uphill," Gard said last weekend. "Once we started to make that run, you could just tell in our guys -- their voice, their body language, everything -- they weren't going to be denied I don't think, and they made terrific plays."

That Saturday afternoon was one of jubilation. The postgame locker room celebration via social media saw dancing, pictures, and Gard emotionally noting that the Badgers scored "4 Moore" than the Hoosiers -- an ode to the assistant and part of the slogan adopted by the team this season. Upon arrival back to the Kohl Center, Wisconsin fans turned out to greet the Big Ten champs.

After guiding the program through the season and its tough waters, Gard received the Big Ten Coach of the Year award by both the coaches and media. Though Trice and Reuvers claimed third-team all-conference accolades, UW called out it "the first Big Ten regular season champion to not feature a first- or second-team all-conference selection."

Now we wonder, with a team streaking white-hot and playing its best basketball at the right time, how far a group that faced so much in less than a year could have gone. That is OK to ponder, but one can also acknowledge that for the potential health of those who could be affected by the COVID-19 virus pandemic, the decisions set forth by the governing bodies that be were for the greater good.

Without a doubt, however, this team finished as champions and should be remembered for its story -- one that likely had more chapters to write, but ended in triumph.