Wisconsin, the Big Ten Standings, and a Conference Title

The Wisconsin Badgers have continued to surge from February to now, and they currently stand just one game back of first-place Maryland in the Big Ten standings with two regular season games to play.

Wisconsin (19-10 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) is not alone in the hunt, however. Both Michigan State and Illinois sit within a three-way tie for second place with UW, and each program has a pair of contests before the conference tournament kicks up next week.

With all the Badgers have been through this season both on and off the court, they could realistically find themselves atop the Big Ten after the regular season concludes on Sunday, March 8.

After the 71-69 win over Minnesota this past Sunday -- the program's sixth straight victory -- head coach Greg Gard credited his players, their uniqueness, how they've bonded together and are playing unselfishly.

"They're sitting still with a shot, with a chance to get a piece of this," Gard said. "So they've handled things in a very mature, appropriate way and taking the walk through the season day-by-day and have handled the challenges that have come at them both internally and externally in the right manner, and it's paid off.

"It's been a great life lesson experience for him -- that if you stay true to who you are, and stick together and help the guy to your right and your left -- that a lot of good things can happen in this group. This group's gone through more than a team I've been around in 30 years, and I can't be more proud of what they've accomplished to this point -- and the neat thing is they want more. They're excited and preparing and are ready. How are we gonna play on Wednesday, and what do we got to do to get ready for Wednesday? They don't get caught up in the success they've had. They're hungry for more and that's been the fun part and the neat part about these guys are watching them kind of come together and have that mentality."

So how could Wisconsin capture at least a share of the Big Ten title? For starters, win the final two games against Northwestern on Wednesday and on the road at Indiana on Saturday. It will need some help with a Maryland loss at some point as well.

Let's take a look at just who else could theoretically be in the conversation, and what lies ahead for each program this week:

Maryland (23-6, 13-5)

Last two games: 3/3 at Rutgers (Tuesday), and a 3/8 (Sunday) home contest vs. Michigan

Wisconsin, Michigan State and Illinois need Maryland to lose at least one game to be in contention for a share of a Big Ten crown. The contest where that realistically could take place is on Tuesday inside the RAC, where the Scarlet Knights are 17-1 at home. The Wolverines are .500 in conference play (9-9), and though they have lost two straight, they are 7-3 in their last 10. Not an easy for Mark Turgeon and his Terps.

Michigan State (20-9, 12-6)

Last two games: 3/3 at Penn State (Tuesday), and 3/8 (Sunday) vs. Ohio State at home

Penn State sits at 11-7, just one game back of second place for that matter with Iowa, and it boasts a 14-2 record at home. Ohio State, currently No. 8 in the KenPom standings and No. 16 in the NCAA NET rankings as of March 2, will not be an easy challenge. The Buckeyes have won eight of their last 10 matchups dating back to Jan. 26, including three straight.

The Spartans, however, are riding a three-game winning streak into the final week of the season, highlighted by a road victory against the Terps on their home court on Feb. 29.

Illinois (20-9, 12-6)

Last two games: 3/5 at Ohio State (Thursday), and 3/8 vs. Iowa (Sunday) at home

Brad Underwood's team has captured four straight victories to catapult the program into the tie for second place. That included road wins at Penn State on Feb. 18 and Northwestern on Feb. 27.

Again, Ohio State -- with a 15-2 record -- will be difficult on the road, and Iowa also currently finds itself tied for fifth with Penn State, just one game back of second.

Penn State (21-8, 11-7)

Last two games: 3/3 vs. Michigan State at home (Tuesday), and 3/7 at Northwestern (Saturday)

How the Nittany Lions influence the conference standings will be worth watching, especially with that Tuesday night clash in Happy Valley with the Spartans. For that matter, how far up can they move up this week?

Iowa (20-9, 11-7)

Last two games: 3/3 vs. Purdue at home (Tuesday), and 3/8 at Illinois (Sunday)

Wisconsin lost to Iowa on the road in late January, the first game without Kobe King. The Hawkeyes currently rank No. 21 in KenPom and No. 29 in the NCAA NET rankings, and like Penn State, they will jockey for position within the top of the conference.

Conference Tournament Tiebreakers

Hypothesizing here, if Wisconsin secures a share of the Big Ten title with another team, or even finishes tied with another program that's not in first place, how do the conference tournament seeds work out? Here are the tiebreaker rules, via the Big Ten website: