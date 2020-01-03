After going 5-5 in its first 10 games, Greg Gard and his Wisconsin men's basketball program capped off the 2019 portion of its schedule with a three-game winning streak before New Year's festivities began.

The dominant 65-37 win over Rider that ended UW's regular season non-conference bouts on Dec. 31 allowed the Badgers to build on some positives heading into the rest of Big Ten play. Gard and his players resume a daunting conference slate on Friday night on the road against No. 5 Ohio State (11-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten).

For what it is worth, KenPom and the NCAA's NET rankings each rate Wisconsin (8-5, 1-1) at No. 29 in their respective systems. AllBadgers.com breaks down a few things to watch for during the rest of the 2019-20 basketball season.

Two rough stretches of Big Ten play

As of Jan. 3, Wisconsin only faces two teams outside of the top 100 in KenPom rankings for the rest of the regular season (currently Nebraska and Northwestern at 136 and 109, respectively). There are two stretches, essentially back-to-back with a "break" with the Huskers on Jan. 21, where the Badgers face a team a program no worse than No. 47. That's quite the gauntlet of games in a quest to make the NCAA Tournament again.

Starting against Ohio State on the evening of Jan. 3, UW faces the Buckeyes (No. 3 in KenPom/No. 3 in NET), Illinois (No. 47/55), Penn State (No. 24/16), Maryland (No. 9/18) and Michigan State (No. 4/14).

After the first meeting with Nebraska, Wisconsin then moves on to play at Purdue (No. 13/39), Iowa (No. 18/26), the Spartans a second time, Minnesota (No. 37/35) and the Buckeyes once again.

Then after facing Fred Hoiberg's Huskers squad in Lincoln on Feb. 15, the schedule does not really lighten up post-Valentine's Day through early March as matchups with Michigan and the Boilermakers are on the docket.

Wisconsin's performances away from Kohl Center

Against Tennessee, UW finished shooting 43.9% from the field and drained 41.3% of its three-point attempts in the 20-point win on Dec. 28. The Badgers dished out 13 assists and only committed nine turnovers, a positive sign as they recorded their first road win of the 2019-20 season.

That being said, the previous five contests away from the Kohl Center did not go well. Figuring in the stats from the win in Knoxville, Wisconsin still is averaging just 58.7 points per game, shooting 39.9% from the field and connecting on 26.5% of its three-point tries on the road or neutral sites. Not to mention, the team has more turnovers (75) than assists (50) when it is not playing in Madison.

Road matchups await during the next two months at Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Purdue, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Michigan and Indiana.

How Micah Potter influences on-court matchups, minutes in frontcourt

After his Badgers' debut was delayed due to NCAA transfer rules and denied appeals, the redshirt junior forward has averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in the three contests. He scored 12 points and grabbed five boards in his first game of his Wisconsin career on Dec. 21 -- and despite a rough outing at Tennessee a week later (zero points, two rebounds, four fouls in seven minutes) -- he brought down seven rebounds and played a season-high 18 minutes, 21 seconds against Rider on New Year's Eve.

Besides his ability to bump around and hold up down low near the hoop as an inside presence, Potter will also provide some relief and rest time for the frontcourt. Heading into Potter's debut against the Panthers, junior forward Nate Reuvers averaged nearly 30 minutes -- 29.6 -- on the floor per contest. In the last three games, that whittled down to 27 minutes.

It should also be worth watching just how Gard and his staff utilize both Potter and Reuvers on the court at the same time. Though the junior duo did not coincide on the floor together on Dec. 21, the head coach mentioned after that win versus Milwaukee that it would happen this season. How matchups dictate that occurrence on a greater frequency will be something to watch as the conference schedule continues.

How D'Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison contribute

After a rough outing at Rutgers -- two points and three turnovers in 23 minutes on Dec. 11 -- Trice caught a hint of a hot streak in the three-game winning streak. The redshirt junior is averaging 20.3 points per game and shooting 57.1% from three-point range in those trio of contests. That includes a career-high 31 points at home against Milwaukee on Dec. 21 and a game-high 21 points on the road at Tennessee on Dec. 28.

Davison's play is most intriguing when it comes to how he is distributing the ball and not coughing up possessions on the floor recently. He has not committed a turnover since the Nov. 26 loss against New Mexico in Brooklyn, and he is averaging four assists in the past three games.

Wisconsin's three-point shooting

After the loss at Rutgers, the Badgers made just 31.1% of its attempts from downtown. That percentage jumped to an average of 43% in the trio of victories in late December (now up to 34.1% in the 13 games). One of the key pieces to that puzzle has been redshirt senior guard Brevin Pritzl, who has made a combined eight of 16 from deep in those three contests. Against Tennessee and Rider collectively, he sunk seven of 13 attempts.

Reuvers, Potter and guard Kobe King can attack the paint, but this team also needs to drain shots from beyond the arc, especially when presented with open opportunities thanks to an extra pass.