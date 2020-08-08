AllBadgers
WATCH: AllBadgers.com Talks Big Ten Power Rankings with Sports Illustrated

Jake Kocorowski

Earlier this week, AllBadgers.com and Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter chatted with Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg about the publication's Big Ten men's basketball summer power rankings. 

Michigan State was rated No. 4, while Wisconsin came in at No. 3. Both Hondo and I discuss the Spartans and the Badgers, respectively. Check it out and give us your thoughts!

AllBadgers.com's 20 in '20 Series:

2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates

Basketball

