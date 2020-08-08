WATCH: AllBadgers.com Talks Big Ten Power Rankings with Sports Illustrated
Jake Kocorowski
Earlier this week, AllBadgers.com and Spartan Nation's Hondo Carpenter chatted with Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg about the publication's Big Ten men's basketball summer power rankings.
Michigan State was rated No. 4, while Wisconsin came in at No. 3. Both Hondo and I discuss the Spartans and the Badgers, respectively. Check it out and give us your thoughts!
AllBadgers.com's 20 in '20 Series:
- No. 1: Wisconsin's Deepest Position Groups
- No. 2: Wisconsin's Special Teams
- No. 3: Replacing Two Key Wisconsin Linebackers
- No. 4: 20 on '20: Wisconsin's Recruiting 'Upswing' in Recent Years
- No. 5: Tailgating Before, Attending Wisconsin Games at Camp Randall Stadium
- No. 6: Wisconsin's Running Back Room Post-Jonathan Taylor Era
- No. 7: Wisconsin's Wide Receivers and Replacing Three Contributors
- No. 8: Wisconsin's Deep Cornerback Room and a South Florida Connection
- No. 9: Jake Ferguson and What 2020 Could Bring
- No. 10: Wisconsin's Walk-On Tradition and Potential Contributors Next Season
- No. 11: David Moorman Discussing Wisconsin's Offensive Linemen
- No. 12: David Pfaff on Wisconsin's Defensive Line
- No. 13: Wisconsin's Fullbacks
- No. 14: Wisconsin's Updated 2020 Football Schedule
- No. 15: Wisconsin's Safeties
2020 Wisconsin Watch List Candidates
- Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn: Chuck Bednarik Award watch list and Butkus Award watch list
- Quarterback Jack Coan: Davey O'Brien Award watch list, Maxwell Trophy watch list and Manning Award watch list
- Running back Nakia Watson: Doak Walker Award watch list
- Tight end Jake Ferguson: John Mackey Award watch list
- Safety Eric Burrell: Jim Thorpe Award watch list and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list
- Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen: Outland Trophy watch list
- Safety Madison Cone: Wuerffel Trophy watch list
- Long snapper Adam Bay: Patrick Mannelly Award watch list