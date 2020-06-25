Welcome to "AM AllBadgers!" Each morning, we will publish an article catching up with the news of the day prior, along with anything else we may have missed pertaining to the cardinal and white.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his updated bracketology, and once again, he holds Wisconsin as a No. 2 seed in the West region -- playing in Detroit to start the tournament against the Eastern Washington Eagles.

Like his June 3 iteration of his bracket, Lunardi projects nine of the 14 Big Ten programs to partake in March Madness next year.

Wisconsin is tied for the highest-seeded conference school in this version, which has been modified slightly from earlier this month:

Michigan (No. 6 seed, East region)

Illinois (No. 9 seed, South region)

Purdue (No. 7 seed, Midwest region)

Iowa (No. 3 seed, Midwest region)

Ohio State (No. 4 seed, East region)

Rutgers (No. 7 seed, East region)

Indiana (No. 6 seed, South region)

Michigan State (No. 2 seed, South region)

Of course, these are all just projections for what could be, but expectations are high for Wisconsin for the 2019-20 season.

More Excerpts from the 2012 Big Ten Championship Game

Of course for Badgers fans, it must be fun watching that season's conference title game. In another excerpt, former Wisconsin standouts Marcus Cromartie and Montee Ball talk with Nebraska's Kenny Bell about one of Melvin Gordon's great runs of his career.

Decision Day for 2021 TE Target

Littleton (CO) Heritage tight end Terrance Ferguson is set to make his announcement at 6 p.m. CT. Wisconsin made his top five in late May, and he told AllBadgers.com earlier this month that he feels Wisconsin is "definitely, top three, top two really."

Looking at 247Sports crystal ball and Rivals FutureCast predictions, it appears Oregon is the projected favorite.

2021 Guard Isaiah Barnes Commits to Michigan

Wisconsin offered the shooting guard, who is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, in April. The Illinois native will play his collegiate basketball in the Big Ten, just not for the Badgers.

