Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice claimed Big Ten co-player of the week honors, the conference announced on Monday.

Trice scored a career-high 31 points on Saturday during UW's 83-64 win over Milwaukee on Saturday inside the Kohl Center. The redshirt junior connected on 11-for-14 shots overall and drained five of six three-point attempts. He also contributed five rebounds and dished out three assists during the in-state battle.

He shares player of the week accolades with Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur, who himself registered a new career-high in points with 34 in an 86-66 win against Oklahoma State on Dec. 21.

This season through 11 games, Trice averages 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field. He also has hit 34% of his three-point attempts.