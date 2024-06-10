Wisconsin basketball fills last scholarship spot with talented freshman from Serbia
Talented 6-foot-11 Serbian big man Andrija Vukovic officially signed with Wisconsin Monday, filling out its 2024-25 roster.
Last season for KK Vršac in the No. 1 professional league in Serbia, he averaged 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists and shot 66% from the field, playing 13 minutes per game.
In 2022-23, he played for Crvena Zvezda U-19 team in the Junior ABA League and averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
He will turn 20 years old in January, but he will have the traditional four years of eligibility with Wisconsin, as he looks to develop playing American college basketball.
"We are excited to announce the addition of Andrija to our program," Greg Gard said in a statement. "Since the conclusion of last season, our staff has been on a mission to find an impact big man to help our team going into next year. After watching all of the film, countless phone calls and zoom chats, we were fortunate to find such a tremendous player and person that will fit in perfectly with our program. Andrija has played a lot of high-level basketball against older and established competition. This experience has had a great impact on his development. His ability to play in the pick-and-roll as a finisher, plus his strength around the rim will fit perfectly with how our offense has continued to evolve. His strength and physicality will also help him transition defensively into playing in the Big Ten Conference.
Vukovic is officially the Badgers' 13th scholarship player, filling out their 2024-25 roster.