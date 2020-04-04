2015 Final Four Recall: Q&A with Wisconsin F Vitto Brown

On this date five years ago, Wisconsin stunned a national championship favorite in undefeated Kentucky with a 71-64 victory inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

One of those Badgers in the program at the time, forward Vitto Brown, was a sophomore at the time. During that 2014-15 season, he was still developing early in his college basketball career. He played in 34 games and averaged 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per contest during that particular year behind Frank Kaminsky and others in the front court.

Though Brown did not participate much in the win, as the box score shows in having about a minute of time on the court, he was part of a team that captivated Wisconsin fans. During his collegiate career, he can also boast that he was part of two Final Four and two Sweet 16 squads during an unprecedented run by the program.

AllBadgers.com caught up with the forward, who was most recently averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game with the NBA G-League's Erie Bayhawks, about his memories from the game and more.

The interview has been edited lightly for length and clarity.

What was the feeling or the feelings you and the team had going into the game?

Brown: "I feel like there was a consensus among the team that we didn't really think about their record as much. It was more like, 'Wow, we set out to make the Final Four after last year's loss, and we did it.' So first off, it was kind of like a sense of accomplishment, like 'OK, we checked our first box. Now it's the next box. Now we have to win this game.'

"It really kind of didn't matter who was up. It worked out in our favor that we got a chance to rematch them, but I think in all of our minds, it was like, 'Whoever's in front of us, we don't like how last year's game went losing by one point like that, so we're going to do everything in our power to make a difference.'"

I remember where I was watching the game on my laptop at my in-laws house. For those that were not inside the arena that evening, how was the energy? How were the emotions? How did you take that all in?

Brown: "It was exactly what it would have probably sounded like from your computer. It was four different fan bases that were all pretty rowdy and rambunctious and just stoked to be there, especially us. Kentucky, they kind of expected to be there, Duke expected to be there, but with Michigan State in there, too, it was like two Big Ten teams. Big Ten's going for us, they're rooting for us, and then just a sea of blue out there because you had Duke and Kentucky fans mixed in so it was crazy. It was really just like a big blur of people. You kind of really couldn't separate, but I know we heard our fans out there for sure."

Late in the second half what turned the tide, in your opinion, where Kentucky didn't score for almost six minutes towards the end of the game?

"I think we just got caught up in the game. Obviously, I wasn't out there so I don't know exactly what everybody was thinking, but it seemed like even when timeouts were coming, it was like guys weren't focusing on the fact that we were down. They weren't even thinking about shutting Kentucky completely out. It was just like, we started playing our game, guys started hitting shots. Then our positives started compounding on each other, and their negatives started compounding and so it was just like, kind of a perfect storm of us playing great, them going a little bit cold and we made it tough on them.

"Then from there, it was just like I said, it was just a run that we didn't realize. I don't think anybody knew that they went that long without scoring until after the game, and we saw the box score and all that stuff. So it was just like we just got caught up, and we knew we wanted to win more than anything."

In those final seconds, how would you describe the team's feelings and just the reactions to knowing you guys are going to pull off what could be thought of as an upset with this undefeated Kentucky team and advance to the national championship game?

Brown: "I think like Josh Gasser said, we really couldn't be comfortable. I mean, we've had so many close, bad losses like that. Especially last year (in 2014), it kind of felt like to us like the game literally is not over until the buzzer goes off. So even though we knew it -- when we got up to seven or five or whatever it was, we knew in our heart that it was over -- but we didn't want to celebrate, or really even get happy until that buzzer rang. Then ... when it did ring, it was just a flood of emotions all at once really."

What do you remember from the hotel experience after that game -- the fans packing in that hotel lobby, and celebrating and cheering?

Brown: "I remember that more than I do some parts of the game to be honest because it was something that I've just never seen before. Literally, we come back, and you couldn't really tell how packed it was inside. Like you could see people outside around. You can hear, but when we got off that bus, and we walked into the doorway of the hotel, it was literally chest-to-chest, shoulder-to-shoulder traffic. You couldn't get through without bumping into people, and it was just the best feeling -- everybody screaming, high-fiving, just yelling at the top of their lungs. Then we went up to the little balcony area, and I can't remember what he said, but Frank (Kaminsky) literally said one word, and everybody just started screaming. It was hilarious, but it just went to show that our fans were there from the get-go for for us. They enjoyed that win just as much as we did."

What do you think that win did for the program? In terms of just historical reference, it's five years from now, what do you think the impact of that win did for Wisconsin basketball?

Brown: "I mean, I know Wisconsin basketball has a reputation of sometimes not being a top-tier team. Obviously, we always get respect as a team that's solid, but I think that win in particular kind of catapulted us into a new level, to be honest. Once you beat a team like that, who first off, nobody beat the entire year and it's Kentucky and it's in the Final Fours -- all these different things, all these different cards we had stacked against us, and we were able to pull that off -- it just made it seem like, 'OK, this Wisconsin team is capable of anything.' Like you said for the program's sake, we just had more respect than ever before. And now, no matter how good or bad we do, people are always going to remember that and be like, 'Well, this team has the potential to surprise you.'"

Last question, what is the one moment that stands out from the win -- whether it's during the game, before or after?

Brown: "The one moment was actually captured in a picture. It was right after we won, and everybody on our team is jumping in the air. Guys are crying, guys are smiling, and then you just see the Kentucky guys walking with their heads down, that perfect season just completely ruined by us. [laughs]

"So it was just that one moment, seeing their faces, and obviously that's how it's going to be in tournament always. The agony of defeat, the good things that come with victory, but this one was just so much more. There just really wasn't a bigger upset that year. You could just see it on everybody's faces -- all the 'Big Blue Nation' out there had the same face, then all the red, just the complete opposite so that was awesome.'