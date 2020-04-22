Greg Gard on Favorite Memory of 2019-20 Season, Recruiting During Pandemic

On Tuesday evening, the Wisconsin Alumni Association hosted a free livestream that included a chat with Badgers' men's basketball coach Greg Gard and UW chancellor Rebecca Blank.

Check out the full edition of "The UW Now" series, hosted by Mike Knetter, below. AllBadgers.com will also have another article published on Thursday with more highlights -- but here are just a few from the 20-minute-plus chat with Gard.

On if Gard had a favorite memory of the season:

"I did, and maybe my favorite memory, and I've been a part of a lot of celebrations. Every conference championship we've won here at Wisconsin up until this year, we've always clinched at home in front of 17,000 (fans), stormed the court, cut the nets, thousands of people slap you on the back and hug you that night. But this year's celebration in that Indiana locker room was a special as any I've been a part of, and I think a lot of it was because of what we had all gone through, and we've reflected back to last Memorial Day (with the Moore family car accident).

"All the ups and downs, the doubters, everything that they had had to face. For us to get shooed off the floor at Assembly Hall really quickly because they were going to have Senior Day -- they didn't want us to celebrate too much there -- but those people you just saw in that picture, that was our locker room. I got every ounce of water thrown on me. I still am waiting for that suit to come back from the cleaners to get dry cleaned, but every ounce of water they could find in that locker room got dumped on me. We danced around, we hugged, we high-fived. It was an awesome, awesome, awesome locker room celebration. We didn't want to leave. I know that. We stayed there as long as we possibly could."

On what Gard is doing to help current players and those coming in next year to keep their focus on next season with everything going on right now:

"First of all our ... incoming six seniors (for the 2020 class), are all they're finishing up their high school, academic portion just like our college guys are. They're all online in various states no matter where they're coming from, so we're communicating with them every week. Our current players are communicating with them every week, and then also, they are getting our strength and conditioning plan sent to them via virtual video and demonstrations. and things like that.

"Obviously we have to adjust because not everybody's resources are the same. Not everybody has a weight room in their basement or access to a facility. Most of those are all closed down. So it's kind of individualized and customized right now. A lot of bodyweight exercises, a lot of running sprints in open areas and a lot of shooting at the park. I don't think our guys have shot at the park or in the driveway this much in a long, long time because everybody has access to a gym and nice facilities. Really appreciate the nice facilities when they come back. Our current guys are doing the same thing. We're kind of all on the same path and monitoring and talking to them two, three times a week."

On the impact of recruiting and the next class that Gard is trying to recruit when he can't meet those athletes and their families in person right now:

"Well, we're fortunate we have six incoming seniors -- five that signed national letters of intent back in the fall and then a preferred walk-on in Carter Gilmore from Hartland Arrowhead that has joined us -- so it's a really good class of six. It's a deep class, a big class and I wanted it that way because I wanted them to learn under the to-be seniors (Brad) Davison, (D'Mitrik) Trice, (Aleem) Ford, (Nate) Reuvers and (Micah) Potter. I felt that was really important for them to learn under those older guys and see how a championship culture is and what they need to do day in and day out.

"Fortunately, we're ahead of the game in recruiting. I can't talk individually about the three juniors that have committed but if you can google 2021 recruiting class, you'll find out exactly who they are. So that gave us a huge head start with those three young men decided to commit to us last fall. They're very glad they did, too, now that their spring and summer most likely is not going to happen from an AAU standpoint. Their future is cemented in here at the University of Wisconsin.

"In terms of communicating a lot of this, we're doing this with our recruits. Communication other than the live evaluations at AAU is pretty much the same. Just more Zoom and more virtual communication, a lot more watching film, evaluating prospects and trying to cast a little wider net for the '22 and '23 class."

What team traditions or activities Gard is currently missing the most:

"Well, we missed our postseason reception and our celebration. I know that was going to be special. The spring is a usually a pretty light time. We try to recoup their bodies and work on their individual game a little bit and then really give them a lot of time to come up for air academically and make sure they're ready for finals, which are coming up here in a couple of weeks. The spring is a little lighter time other than just the postseason celebrations and different things that I get to do. ... We get back to the campus in the fall, we'll be back on Bascom Hill. That's probably the next big tradition coming, Mike, is the run towards Chancellor Blank's office."

On which player is having the hardest time being cooped up right now:

"Brad Davison. ... Actually, his birthday is tomorrow. I called him today, a day early because it buzzed into my phone that it was his birthday. It would actually give me a day warning, so I started singing 'Happy Birthday.' He said, 'Coach, you're a day early.' I said, 'Well, you're gonna get called two days in a row then.'

"So yeah, he turns 21 tomorrow. I don't have to worry really about him getting in any trouble because he's cooped up with mom and dad up in Minnesota so he'll behave and be fine."

On what other Big Ten teams Gard thinks will be strongest next year?

"Well, I think first of all, we'll wait to see who comes back from the draft -- who re-enters or gets out of the draft -- but Iowa has almost everybody back. They had a couple of guys transfer, but I think Garza's in the draft. If he comes back, obviously they're in contention. Jordan Bohannon comes back off of medical redshirt for the year. Michigan State, I know will be very good. I know right now, the big guy's (Xavier Tillman's) in the draft, but we'll see what happens with that. I think for the next month or so until we get to that draft deadline, there'll be a lot of jockeying for position. ... Illinois' got two guys in the draft in (center) Kofi Cockburn and (guard) Ayo Dosunmu. So it'll be like always -- in the 18 years I've been here -- there aren't any get well games, I'll tell you that. You'll be battle-tested when you come through the 20-game league schedule."