AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Badgers Break Down Home Loss vs. Illinois

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON -- After the Wisconsin Badgers' 71-70 loss to Illinois on Wednesday night inside the Kohl Center, three players and head coach Greg Gard spoke with the media.

Check out Gard's comments from the video above courtesy of AllBadgers.com, along with the postgame availability and quotes from forward Micah Potter and guards D'Mitrik Trice and Kobe King.

Badgers Micah Potter, D'Mitrik Trice and Kobe King

Potter on not being able "to hold serve" and get a home win during Big Ten play: "It really stinks, especially with a game like that where it's so close. I mean one-point game. We got to give them credit, they hit big shots. We didn't hit them, but we got to do a better job defensively. We gave up 43 points in that half. It's probably one of the worst we've had all year defensively."

Trice on the importance of winning on the road at Penn State on Saturday: "Penn State's obviously a really good team, and it's gonna be a big one. I mean, every Big Ten game's going to be a big one, whether you're home or away. If we can get in there and we work these next couple days and come in with the right mindset, I think that we can go in there and steal the win."

King on if Illinois changed anything in the second half after a strong start to that period to keep the ball out of his hands: "Not much. They kind of started going under stuff a little bit. I just kind of got out of rhythm a little bit and then started to get back into one late, but again credit to them defensively."

Trice on Ayo Dosunmu: "Big-time players make big-time plays when they need it, and they went to him towards the end of the game, and he made some big-time shots. I know he got a layup and then the three right after that, and before that got getting an assist to Trent Frazier in the corner, so obviously he's a really good player. We got to tip our hat to him, but we got to do a better job defensively throughout the whole game."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Breakdown all the action here at AllBadgers.com!

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss vs. Illinois

Jake Kocorowski

A trio of takeaways from a rough Badgers' defeat.

Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank Enters Transfer Portal

Jake Kocorowski

Surprising news about the sophomore wide out.

Tyler Wahl on Performance vs. Ohio State, Experience in Big Ten Play

Jake Kocorowski

The true freshman made some big plays against the Buckeyes last week.

Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Jake Kocorowski

The decorated center goes to the next level.

2019 Wisconsin Rewind: Tight Ends

Jake Kocorowski

Jake Ferguson emerged once again as a receiving threat for the Badgers.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

All the info you need to catch the conference midweek matchup.

Preview: Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

A look at what Brad Underwood's team could bring to the Kohl Center on Wednesday.

2019 Wisconsin Rewind: Wide Receivers

Jake Kocorowski

The passing game regained its potency last season.

VIDEOS: Badgers Discuss Illinois

Jake Kocorowski

A quartet of videos from Wisconsin's media availability on Monday.