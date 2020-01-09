Badgers Break Down Home Loss vs. Illinois

MADISON -- After the Wisconsin Badgers' 71-70 loss to Illinois on Wednesday night inside the Kohl Center, three players and head coach Greg Gard spoke with the media.

Check out Gard's comments from the video above courtesy of AllBadgers.com, along with the postgame availability and quotes from forward Micah Potter and guards D'Mitrik Trice and Kobe King.

Badgers Micah Potter, D'Mitrik Trice and Kobe King

Potter on not being able "to hold serve" and get a home win during Big Ten play: "It really stinks, especially with a game like that where it's so close. I mean one-point game. We got to give them credit, they hit big shots. We didn't hit them, but we got to do a better job defensively. We gave up 43 points in that half. It's probably one of the worst we've had all year defensively."

Trice on the importance of winning on the road at Penn State on Saturday: "Penn State's obviously a really good team, and it's gonna be a big one. I mean, every Big Ten game's going to be a big one, whether you're home or away. If we can get in there and we work these next couple days and come in with the right mindset, I think that we can go in there and steal the win."

King on if Illinois changed anything in the second half after a strong start to that period to keep the ball out of his hands: "Not much. They kind of started going under stuff a little bit. I just kind of got out of rhythm a little bit and then started to get back into one late, but again credit to them defensively."

Trice on Ayo Dosunmu: "Big-time players make big-time plays when they need it, and they went to him towards the end of the game, and he made some big-time shots. I know he got a layup and then the three right after that, and before that got getting an assist to Trent Frazier in the corner, so obviously he's a really good player. We got to tip our hat to him, but we got to do a better job defensively throughout the whole game."