GAME THREAD: Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON -- We are minutes away from the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini inside the Kohl Center. 

Wisconsin (9-5 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) come off a huge upset win on the road against a top-5 Ohio State program on Jan. 3, while Illinois (10-5, 2-2) took care of business at home in a blowout win over Purdue on Sunday.

Be sure to check out the pregame video above and provide your thoughts on the game below. Those that comment during the conference contest will be entered in a drawing for a copy of Walk-On This Way. Don't be shy!

First Half

First Media Timeout

Badgers up 6-2 with 15:48 to play in the first half. Illinois just 1-of-6 shooting from the field to start. Wisconsin 3-of-6 to kick off the game. Kobe King with four points and attacking the rim to start the game. However, the redshirt sophomore was called for an offensive foul.

Second Media Timeout

Illinois has now hit four of its last five shots to take a 11-10 lead with 11:34 to play in the first half. Five different scorers for the Fighting Illini, but watch for fouls from Brad Underwood's team. With one more, Wisconsin goes into the bonus.

Comments (4)
No. 1-2
NotKobeKing
NotKobeKing

We need to discuss Micah Potter's free throw form/routine

Jake Kocorowski
Jake Kocorowski

Editor

Really easy to comment in field!

