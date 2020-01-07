Currently riding a four-game winning streak, the Wisconsin Badgers hope to extend it to five when they take on a talented Illinois program on Wednesday night inside the Kohl Center.

Illinois (10-5 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) comes off a 63-37 home win against Purdue on Jan. 5 and also previously knocked off then-No. 5 (now No. 19) Michigan on Dec. 11. KenPom places Brad Underwood's team at No. 33 in the nation, while the NCAA NET rankings designates it as the No. 38 program in the country.

"I'll tell you what, they were talented last year and really kind of defensively put a lot of pressure on teams," Wisconsin assistant coach Dean Oliver said on Monday. "They've kind of changed up, and now they have some more height down there in they can funnel guys into shot blockers. A lot of bulk inside, a lot of strength on both ends.

"They just battle -- that's the thing about them. They play so hard. We know we're going to have to come in and battle for 40 minutes and it's just going to be a grind."

Three players average double-digits in scoring, and six drop at least 8.3 points per contest for a team that sits fifth in the conference in that category (77.7). Guard Ayo Dosunmu leads the way with 15.1 points per game, and the sophomores shoots 46.9% from the field. Last season, however, the second-year player averaged 10.5 points but made just eight of 31 field goal attempts in two contests against UW.

The new addition to the program is true freshman center Kofi Cockburn, a former four-star recruit who was rated the No. 6 player in the country for the class of 2019 by 247Sports composite rankings. Through the first 15 starts of his college basketball career, he has averaged 15 points and a team-leading 9.3 rebounds per game.

For that matter, 56 of Cockburn's 139 total rebounds come from the offensive end, which averages out to be 3.7 per outing so far.

"They can play bigger, rebounding toughness, all those things and then his ability to score down there," Oliver said regarding what Dosunmu brings to Illinois this season. "He's really tough to guard. He really changes the game as far as how you can guard them. Then they have so many guards that can also get to the rim and knock down outside shots, so it presents a huge problem when you have a seven-footer to go along with Giorgi (Bezhanishvili), who also was a problem for us last year.

"You throw those guys in together at times, really difficult to guard. Then on the other end, they also play so hard on defense and are hard to score on."

In working to defend against Cockburn, junior forward Nate Reuvers looked at one area, what he described as "the hardest thing" -- not letting the freshman catch the ball.

"We always do with guys like the but obviously, it's hard to do to stop and catch it every time," Reuvers said. "The more we can get them off the block and catching it further out, his percentages should go down from out there. Just making sure we're rebounding because he gets about four offensive rebounds a game. If we can limit those, kind of shut him down a little bit."

In the frontcourt, Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) will also have to contend with the 6'9 forward in Bezhanishvili. The sophomore big man currently brings in 8.3 points and 5.2 boards per outing in a starting role, but last season, he put up 20 points against the Badgers in a January conference contest in Champaign.

As pointed out by Reuvers, grabbing boards against Illinois will be key in containing their midweek foe. The Fighting Illini, who have only won one of four away games this season, out-rebound opponents by a margin of 11.7 heading into Wednesday's matchup. That ranks first not just in the conference but in the nation as of Jan. 7.

Underwood's team also currently ranks first in the Big Ten and 15th in the nation in offensive rebounds per game at 13.67.

From Micah Potter's perspective, one of the biggest objectives in any situation with the frontcourt players of Illinois or other Big Ten programs involves eliminating post touches.

"So making sure we're doing our work early and being physical early, pressuring on the ball from a guard standpoint, or even the bigs because they play two bigs so me and Nate will probably get some time on the floor together on Wednesday," Potter said on Monday. "But eliminating those post touches because that's what they do a lot. That's a lot of their bread and butter. They got some great guards, but they like to get the ball and pound it inside with their big men. So limiting those post touches and making sure we're using our feet and not our hands, staying of foul trouble is also huge in that situation."

The good news for Wisconsin -- despite allowing opponents to shoot 34.7% from three-point range so far this season, second-worst in the Big Ten -- is that Illinois has drained just 30% of its attempts from deep (also second-worst in the conference).

Sophomore guard Alan Griffin, who recorded a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds in the lopsided win against Purdue on Sunday, leads the team in this category at 38.2% (for players who have attempted more than five three-pointers this season).

Guard Trent Frazier, who scored 12 points on 5-of-12 shooting against the Boilermakers earlier this week, averages 9.4 points per game but only hits on 34.7% of his tries from downtown. However, Oliver praised the junior's quickness and ability to get out in transition.

"There's no help getting to that left hand and then all of a sudden he pulls up from three," Oliver said. "Just so dangerous, scoring all the time, and at the same time, he can create for others. He's really unpredictable as far as is he trying to score it? Is he trying to dish it? It presents a big problem for all teams."