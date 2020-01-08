Wisconsin vs. Illinois: How to Watch, Projected Starters

The Big Ten Conference season grinds on for the Wisconsin Badgers as they host the Illinois Fighting Illini on Wednesday evening inside the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (9-5 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) comes off a huge upset win on the road against Ohio State, the previous No. 5 team in the nation (now No. 11). The Badgers withstood runs by the Buckeyes but ultimately charged back with help from third-year players Nate Reuvers and Kobe King -- who combined for 30 points -- and the contributions of true freshman Tyler Wahl on the offensive boards.

Illinois (10-5, 2-2) dominated Purdue in Champaign to the tune of a 63-37 win on Jan. 5. The Fighting Illini boast a talented frontcourt of true freshman center Kofi Cockburn and forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili, along with guards Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and Alan Griffin.

AllBadgers.com breaks down how to catch all the action for fans who are not able to make it down to the Kohl Center for the midweek matchup.

How to Watch

Teams: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 8

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Television: BTN with Cory Provus on play-by-play duties, Robbie Hummel as analyst and Olivia Dekker as the sideline reporter

Radio: Badger Radio Network with Matt Lepay doing the play-by-play and Mike Lucas providing analyst work

Streaming (listen): iHeartRadio app; SiriusXM 372

AllBadgers.com Game Preview

Projected Starters

Wisconsin

Position Player PPG RPG APG G D'Mitrik Trice 10.3 4.3 3.3 F Aleem Ford 9.6 4.2 1.4 G Kobe King 10.2 3.2 1.2 G Brad Davison 8.6 4.1 2.0 F Nate Reuvers 14.9 5.6 0.6

*Based on Wisconsin's game notes

Illinois

Position Player PPG RPG APG G Ayo Dosunmu 15.1 4.1 2.8 G Trent Frazier 9.4 2.0 2.1 G Da'Monte Williams 3.1 4.3 1.4 F Giorgi Bezhanishvili 8.3 5.2 2.4 C Kofi Cockburn 15.0 9.3 0.8

*Based on Illinois' game notes

Illinois Team Stats