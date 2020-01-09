Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss vs. Illinois

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Badgers coughed up a six-point halftime lead and eventually lost a 71-70 conference contest to Illinois inside the Kohl Center on Wednesday evening.

Despite an offensive onslaught by redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King, Wisconsin (9-6 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) allowed Illinois (11-5, 3-2) to catch fire offensively in the second half while itself cooling off from the field.

With the win, the Fighting Illini snapped their 15-game losing streak to the Badgers. Now, UW head coach Greg Gard and his team need to quickly turn the page for a Saturday matchup on the road at Penn State.

AllBadgers.com breaks down three observations from the home loss, which also snaps Wisconsin's four-game winning streak.

Wisconsin's second-half defense allowed Illinois to stay in game and ultimately pull off the road win

Illinois shot 61.5% in the final 20 minutes of the game. Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Kofi Cockburn and Alan Griffin combined to drain nine of 10 attempts in that timeframe, while sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 10 of his team-high 18 points in that frame as well on 3-of-7 shooting.

Coming into the game, the Fighting Illini made just 30% from three-point range. In the second half alone, Brad Underwood's team made five of seven from deep. Guard Tim Frazier, who shot 34.7% from beyond the arc coming into the game, drilled one with under two minutes left to give Illinois its first lead of the second half.

Illinois finished seven of 16 overall (43.8%) from downtown.

Badgers' second half shooting dips

As the defense floundered in that final frame, so did the team's offensive attack. In the final 20 minutes, Wisconsin made just 11 of 29 field goal attempts (37.9%), draining just two of nine from beyond the arc.

King connected on six of seven attempts in the second half, but the rest of the team combined to shoot 5-of-22 (22.7%) overall. In particular, D'Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford combined to make three of 16.

For the game, Wisconsin could not hit its tries from three-point land, going four of 15 (26.7%) against Illinois.

Kobe King asserts himself

The redshirt sophomore scored a game-high 21 points on the evening. He shot 10-of-13 overall and again attacked around the rim for positive results.

To kickoff the second half, King tallied eight of Wisconsin's first nine points. However, after hitting a jumper at the 16:39 mark, he scored just five points the rest of the way. He drained a three to pull UW within a point at 71-70 with 22 seconds left in regulation. However, he did not attempt a shot on the Badgers' final possession after Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.