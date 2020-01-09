AllBadgers
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Three Observations from Wisconsin's Loss vs. Illinois

Jake Kocorowski

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Badgers coughed up a six-point halftime lead and eventually lost a 71-70 conference contest to Illinois inside the Kohl Center on Wednesday evening.

Despite an offensive onslaught by redshirt sophomore guard Kobe King, Wisconsin (9-6 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) allowed Illinois (11-5, 3-2) to catch fire offensively in the second half while itself cooling off from the field.

With the win, the Fighting Illini snapped their 15-game losing streak to the Badgers. Now, UW head coach Greg Gard and his team need to quickly turn the page for a Saturday matchup on the road at Penn State.

AllBadgers.com breaks down three observations from the home loss, which also snaps Wisconsin's four-game winning streak. 

Wisconsin's second-half defense allowed Illinois to stay in game and ultimately pull off the road win

Illinois shot 61.5% in the final 20 minutes of the game. Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Kofi Cockburn and Alan Griffin combined to drain nine of 10 attempts in that timeframe, while sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 10 of his team-high 18 points in that frame as well on 3-of-7 shooting.

Coming into the game, the Fighting Illini made just 30% from three-point range. In the second half alone, Brad Underwood's team made five of seven from deep. Guard Tim Frazier, who shot 34.7% from beyond the arc coming into the game, drilled one with under two minutes left to give Illinois its first lead of the second half.

Illinois finished seven of 16 overall (43.8%) from downtown.

Badgers' second half shooting dips 

As the defense floundered in that final frame, so did the team's offensive attack. In the final 20 minutes, Wisconsin made just 11 of 29 field goal attempts (37.9%), draining just two of nine from beyond the arc.

King connected on six of seven attempts in the second half, but the rest of the team combined to shoot 5-of-22 (22.7%) overall. In particular, D'Mitrik Trice, Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford combined to make three of 16.

For the game, Wisconsin could not hit its tries from three-point land, going four of 15 (26.7%) against Illinois.

Kobe King asserts himself

The redshirt sophomore scored a game-high 21 points on the evening. He shot 10-of-13 overall and again attacked around the rim for positive results.

To kickoff the second half, King tallied eight of Wisconsin's first nine points. However, after hitting a jumper at the 16:39 mark, he scored just five points the rest of the way. He drained a three to pull UW within a point at 71-70 with 22 seconds left in regulation. However, he did not attempt a shot on the Badgers' final possession after Giorgi Bezhanishvili missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

Breakdown all the action here at AllBadgers.com!

Wisconsin WR Aron Cruickshank Enters Transfer Portal

Jake Kocorowski

Surprising news about the sophomore wide out.

Tyler Wahl on Performance vs. Ohio State, Experience in Big Ten Play

Jake Kocorowski

The true freshman made some big plays against the Buckeyes last week.

Wisconsin C Tyler Biadasz Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Jake Kocorowski

The decorated center goes to the next level.

2019 Wisconsin Rewind: Tight Ends

Jake Kocorowski

Jake Ferguson emerged once again as a receiving threat for the Badgers.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois: How to Watch, Projected Starters

Jake Kocorowski

All the info you need to catch the conference midweek matchup.

Preview: Illinois vs. Wisconsin

Jake Kocorowski

A look at what Brad Underwood's team could bring to the Kohl Center on Wednesday.

2019 Wisconsin Rewind: Wide Receivers

Jake Kocorowski

The passing game regained its potency last season.

VIDEOS: Badgers Discuss Illinois

Jake Kocorowski

A quartet of videos from Wisconsin's media availability on Monday.

Coach on Wisconsin Commit Jalen Berger: "He Lived Up to All the Hype”

Jake Kocorowski

A chat with the four-star back's head coach.