No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Game Thread

Jake Kocorowski

The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers clash inside Assembly Hall on Saturday, and Greg Gard's program hopes to secure a share of the Big Ten regular season championship with a win.

UW (20-10 overall, 13-6 Big Ten) also rides a seven-game winning streak into Bloomington this weekend that has propelled them to the top of the standings. However, Indiana (19-11, 9-10) leads the all-time series 97-75 and holds a 55-28 advantage when playing at home.

Follow along, read our game previews, and give us your thoughts on the conference clash in the comments section below!

PREGAME

Badgers need to get inside more. Eight of 15 shots from three-point range. Four turnovers haven't helped early as well.

Badgers trail Hoosiers 22-17 with 7:35 to play. Teams cooling down a bit shooting wise -- Wisconsin at 40%, Indiana 44.4% UW does have five assists on six baskets.

Indiana on fire with a 12-2 run over the last 3:46, now lead the Badgers 20-13 with 11:20 to go until halftime. Hoosiers hitting 8 of 14 from the field (57.1%) currently.

Badgers and Hoosiers tied at 11-11 with 14:26 until halftime. Reuvers with 8 points early. Indiana with 3 offensive rebounds in five-plus minutes and four second-chane points.

Game Predictions -- who ya got for today?

